Max Melton: From Rutgers to NFL Combine, a Journey Marked by Grit and Glory

A new star is set to rise in the constellation of professional football. The former Rutgers defensive back, Max Melton, has received an invitation to the coveted NFL Combine, taking a decisive step towards his professional career and choosing to forgo his final season of college football.

A Stellar College Career

During his time at Rutgers, Melton graced the gridiron in 43 games over four seasons, starting 39 of them. His formidable defensive prowess is reflected in his career stats: 114 tackles, nine for loss, eight interceptions, sixteen pass break-ups, four fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. Melton’s ability to make an impact was not confined to the defensive line. He also proved instrumental on special teams, blocking four punts and returning three for a combined 61 yards.

Resilience and Recognition

Despite grappling with a broken hand during the early phase of his last season, Melton didn’t let the injury curb his ambition or performance. He soldiered through the season, never making his discomfort public, and still managed to match his career-highs in interceptions and fumbles recovered, while achieving personal bests in tackles for loss. His grit and performance didn’t go unnoticed. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. recognized Melton as the eighth-best prospect at his position, and he is currently listed as a top-100 prospect on several early draft boards.

A Family Legacy

Max Melton’s pursuit of a professional career doesn’t come as a surprise, given his family’s Rutgers legacy. His brother, Bo Melton, and father, Gary Melton, both donned the Scarlet Knights’ jerseys. His mother, Vicky, also served the school, not on the football field, but on the basketball court. Following in his brother Bo’s footsteps, who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 and is currently making waves with the Green Bay Packers, Max Melton is now eyeing his own place in the big leagues.