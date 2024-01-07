en English
Sports

Max Homa Shatters Record with 477-Yard Drive

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:33 pm EST
Max Homa Shatters Record with 477-Yard Drive

Max Homa, a name not typically synonymous with long drives in the professional golfing world, has achieved a feat nothing short of spectacular at The Sentry tournament in Hawaii. During the third round of play, Homa claimed the title for the longest recorded drive in the PGA Tour’s ShotLink Era, which commenced in 2003. His swing at the par-4, 525-yard seventh hole of Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course sent the ball soaring a staggering 477 yards, a distance that will now be etched in the annals of golf history.

Setting the Pace

What makes Homa’s accomplishment all the more impressive is that his average drive distance during the 2022-23 season was 305 yards, positioning him 62nd on Tour. This leap to a 477-yard drive is a testament to both his skill and the favorable conditions on the day. The seventh hole, known for its downhill trajectory and sharp dogleg right topology, is typically downwind, providing an advantageous environment for exceptional driving distances.

Nicknamed ‘The Planet’

The area has earned the nickname ‘The Planet’ for the extraordinary driving distances achieved there. In 2023, 89 of the 121 drives that exceeded 400 yards on the PGA Tour occurred at this venue. However, despite the assistance from the wind and the course’s topology, Homa’s drive stands out as an extraordinary feat.

A New Record in the Books

With his 477-yard drive, Homa has now officially set a new record, surpassing even Rory McIlroy’s leading average drive of 326 yards. This achievement has set a new benchmark and sparked discussions about the distance the ball travels in professional golf. While the conditions undoubtedly played a role, Homa’s skill and precision were the bedrock of this historical moment in the sport of golf.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

