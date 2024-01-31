Max Fried's Uncertain Future with Braves as Free Agency Looms

The future of Max Fried, a key player for the Atlanta Braves and instrumental figure in their six consecutive NL East titles, hangs in the balance. His current one-year deal worth $15 million is due to expire after the 2024 season, potentially propelling him into free agency unless an extension is agreed upon. His teammate, Ozzie Albies, however, finds himself in a different situation, with his contract extending through 2025, and options to extend further.

Max Fried's Staggering Record

Since 2019, Fried boasts an impressive record of 60-21 with a 3.00 ERA, earning him multiple accolades including Gold Glove awards and a Silver Slugger. Despite limited game time in 2023 due to injuries, with only 14 starts, Fried's value to the Braves' pitching roster remains undeniable.

Teammates Show Confidence in Fried

Notwithstanding the uncertainty surrounding his contract, his teammates, including Spencer Strider and Austin Riley, express unwavering confidence in Fried's ability to handle the situation while maintaining focus on the game. For Fried, the love for baseball and competition is paramount, and he suggests that his performance on the field is his priority over contract negotiations.

Fried's Role as Players' Union Representative

Adding to the complexity of the situation is Fried's role as the players' union representative. This may influence his stance on contract value, although the Braves have not publicly disclosed any ongoing negotiations with Fried. As spring training approaches, Fried is preparing to return to form, motivated by his time on the injured list and the team's recent playoff exits.