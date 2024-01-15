en English
Germany

Max Eberl Poised to Become Bayern Munich’s New Head of Sport

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
Max Eberl Poised to Become Bayern Munich’s New Head of Sport

Max Eberl, the former sporting director of RB Leipzig, is poised to step into the role of the new head of sport at Bayern Munich, as revealed by Germany’s Sky TV. Despite his dismissal from Leipzig, Eberl remains contractually tied to the club. The report indicates a lengthy contract for Eberl at Bayern, with a start date projected for March. This news, however, awaits official confirmation as Leipzig sources suggest no formal request has been made for Eberl’s services yet. The formal announcement of Eberl’s appointment at Bayern is anticipated to take place in February, post the board’s official approval.

Eberl’s New Role at Bayern Munich

At 50, Eberl is set to sign a long-term contract with Bayern Munich, assuming the role of a board member for sport. His tenure at the club is expected to commence no earlier than March. The transfer fee has been settled at less than €5m. The formal confirmation of this appointment is likely to be announced at the next supervisory board meeting, scheduled for the end of February.

Unveiling Layers of Management at Bayern

Formerly associated with RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach as a sporting director, Eberl’s appointment is expected to introduce a new layer of management at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. He is projected to sit between the chief executive and the sporting director, with a seat on the board. Despite being sacked from Leipzig in September, Eberl had also been linked with a sporting director role at Liverpool. Should Eberl’s appointment materialize, Bayern would owe around €5 million to Leipzig, honoring his existing contract with the club.

Eberl’s Journey: From Bayern’s Youth to Head of Sport

Eberl’s career has come full circle starting from Bayern’s youth ranks as a player to now being on the brink of appointment as the head of sport at the same club, according to Germany’s Sky TV. His appointment is expected to enhance the management structure at the club, with him effectively sitting between the chief executive and the sporting director. It is also anticipated that Eberl will secure a seat on the board.

Germany Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

