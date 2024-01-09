Max Brosmer Secures Second in Walter Payton Award: A Recap of College Athletics

The field of American college football has once again been set abuzz with the unveiling of the 2023 Stats Perform Walter Payton Award results. The coveted award, which singles out the most formidable offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), saw Max Brosmer, the promising quarterback from the University of New Hampshire (UNH), clinch the second spot.

Brosmer’s Stellar Performance

Having commanded the attention of the football fraternity with his remarkable prowess, Brosmer left an indelible mark on the 2023 season. The Georgia native, who led all FCS quarterbacks with an impressive 3,464 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, has become synonymous with exceptional offensive play. His outstanding performance has significantly bolstered UNH’s reputation, propelling the team to greater heights.

UNH’s Laube, Gagne, and Hellsten Shine

While Brosmer’s performance has been at the forefront, other athletes from UNH have also been making waves. Notably, Dylan Laube, a senior running back, secured the sixth spot in the Payton voting process. Furthermore, UNH’s ice hockey players Alex Gagne and Jakob Hellsten were honored with Hockey East accolades for their instrumental roles in the team’s victories over Princeton.

Keene State College’s Rautiola Stands Out

Moving beyond the football and hockey fields, the women’s basketball circuit has been stirred by the exceptional performance of Keene State College freshman Brynn Rautiola. Averaging 29 points across two victories, Rautiola was named both the Little East Conference Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week.

Upcoming Battle of the Badges Hockey Game

On a final note, sports enthusiasts can look forward to the 16th annual Battle of the Badges hockey game. Scheduled for March 10 at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, this charity event, benefiting Dartmouth Health Children’s, will see Team Police and Team Fire, comprising retired and active officers and firefighters, face off in a thrilling encounter.