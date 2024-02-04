Mavericks' Center Dereck Lively II Sidelined for Surgery after Facial Injury

In an unexpected turn of events, Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, known for his vibrant performance on the court, has been sidelined due to a facial injury. The incident occurred during a high-stakes game against the Orlando Magic, when Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., in a bid to reach for the ball, accidentally landed a hit on Lively, earning a flagrant-1 foul.

The Aftermath of the Incident

Despite the painful encounter, Lively managed to continue playing, showcasing an indomitable spirit. However, the injury has since caused him to miss the Mavericks' last two games. Lively is now due for a procedure that will prevent him from joining his team on their upcoming three-game road trip, starting Monday in Philadelphia. The decision on Lively's availability for the remainder of the journey will hinge on the outcome of the surgery.

Coach Jason Kidd's Stand

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd underscores the necessity of ensuring the surgery's success before divulging updates on Lively's condition. The need for caution is paramount, given the player's contribution to the team's performance. On Friday, Lively practiced with a protective mask for the first time, a measure that might be necessary post-surgery to safeguard against further injury, despite the player's expressed discomfort with the mask.

Lively's Impressive Rookie Season

Lively, the 12th overall pick, has had a standout rookie season, starting in 35 of 36 games. He's averaged an impressive 9.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.3 assists, with a field goal percentage of 73.9%. Ranking high among rookies in points, rebounds, offensive rebounds, and blocks, Lively's consistent performance has not gone unnoticed. He has been chosen to participate in the NBA Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend, marking the first time a Mavericks player has been selected since Luka Doncic in 2019 and 2020. Despite the setback, Lively remains grateful and excited for the opportunity to showcase his talent on such a prestigious platform.

In other news, the Mavericks battled the Milwaukee Bucks recently. Despite a strong performance from Luka Doncic and the role players, the Bucks' superstars, Antetokounmpo and Lillard, proved too strong a force. The Mavericks were without Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, and, of course, Dereck Lively II, who is preparing for his upcoming surgery.