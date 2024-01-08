en English
Papua New Guinea

Maus rot Brothers Triumph in NCD Governor’s Christmas Touch Football Grand Final

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
Maus rot Brothers Triumph in NCD Governor’s Christmas Touch Football Grand Final

In a gripping finale of the NCD Governor’s Christmas touch football tournament, the Maus rot Brothers clinched victory over the Corner Rats in a thrilling 2-1 win. The grand final, hosted in Tokarara’s Ward 8, was a testament to the vigor and prowess of both teams, their dedication palpable in their robust defense and strategic attacks. The intense face-off, characterized by an extra time-winning try, made it a spectacle that left spectators on the edge of their seats.

A Nail-Biting Encounter

The first half of the match saw the Maus rot Brothers take a slim lead of 1-0. It was a fierce competition, with both teams demonstrating exceptional skills and tenacity. The Corner Rats, however, did not let this dampen their spirits. They fought back with a vengeance, managing to equalize the score, thereby pushing the match into extra time.

The Decisive Moment

The turning point in the match came when Jason Aigili, a member of the Brothers, demonstrated his prowess on the field. In an electrifying moment, he scored a commendable try during extra time. This not only broke the deadlock but also effectively sealed the Brothers’ victory. Aigili’s winning score was a testament to the team’s solid defense and impeccable teamwork, which played a pivotal role in securing the ball and setting up the winning shot.

Victory and Recognition

The triumphant Maus rot Brothers were awarded a grand prize of K2000, a fitting acknowledgement of their skill and determination. The Corner Rats were not left behind, as they received a respectable K1000 for their spirited performance. The prizes were handed over by Newton Albert, the Governor’s executive officer. Albert lauded the peaceful atmosphere that permeated the event and pledged his unwavering support for the continuation of this enriching program in Ward 8 in the coming year.

Papua New Guinea Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

