Maud Huijbens Emerges as Gonzaga's Shining Star Amid College Women's Basketball Season

In a season marked by resilience and rising stars, the Gonzaga women's basketball team has found a beacon of hope in junior forward Maud Huijbens. After overcoming a concussion that sidelined her for a significant part of last season, Huijbens has emerged stronger, demonstrating her potential with a career-high 15 points in a triumphant match against Stanford. She continues to outperform her peers, averaging the most minutes and points among the reserves, indicating her readiness to assume a starting role next season.

Huijbens: A Rising Star

The recovery and resurgence of Huijbens, a player once hampered by a concussion, is a testament to her grit and determination. Her performances off the bench have been a game-changer for the Gonzaga women's basketball team, offering a glimpse into a promising future.

Eastern Washington University: Home Advantage

Elsewhere in women's college basketball, Eastern Washington University is readying itself for a series of four home games at Reese Court, following a defeat on the road against Northern Arizona University. Emphasizing the significance of home advantage, EWU coach Joddie Gleason stressed the need for improving their game starts and maintaining offensive consistency.

Washington State University: Determined Despite Setback

Washington State University recently experienced a major setback with the injury of their star player Charlisse Leger-Walker. Regardless, the team managed to pull off an upset against UCLA and is preparing to face two more ranked teams. WSU coach Kamie Ethridge expressed a resilient spirit, vowing to regroup and persist in competing at a high level.

Yvonne Ejim: A Contender for the Wade Trophy

Gonzaga senior forward Yvonne Ejim has been recognized as a candidate for the esteemed Wade Trophy, which honors the top player in women's college basketball. Ejim's consistent performance, punctuated by multiple double-doubles and commendations throughout the season, underscores her talent and impact on the court. Her inclusion in the 'Wade Watch' list of the WBCA NCAA Division I Awards Committee substantiates her claim as a leading contender for the 2024 Wade Trophy, which will be announced on April 4 in Cleveland.