Matty Taylor Returns to Sky Bet League One with Cheltenham Town

In a turn of events that has left the football world buzzing, former Oxford United player, Matty Taylor, has made his way back to Sky Bet League One, signing a contract with Cheltenham Town. The move comes after Taylor's contract with Oxford United ended without an offer for renewal. The 33-year-old striker then briefly played for Forest Green Rovers in League Two, scoring twice in 17 league matches, albeit mostly as a substitute.

Reuniting with Darrell Clarke

The switch to Cheltenham Town reunites Taylor with Darrell Clarke, a man he's worked with previously at Bristol Rovers and Port Vale. The synergy between the two was evident at Port Vale, where Taylor managed to net four goals in just 14 appearances while on loan from Oxford United.

Two-and-a-Half-Year Contract with Cheltenham

Now, Taylor has sealed his commitment to Cheltenham Town with a two-and-a-half-year contract. Expressing his enthusiasm for this new chapter, Taylor has voiced his eagerness to contribute substantially to the team's success. His planned contributions aren't merely limited to scoring goals, but also extend to providing valuable advice and assisting in the team's climb up the league table.

A Notable Figure in Oxford United's History

While Taylor's future looks promising with Cheltenham Town, it's worth noting his historical significance with Oxford United. Having scored 64 goals for his hometown club, Taylor's name is one that resonates deeply with the club's supporters. His prowess on the field has etched his name as one of Oxford United's top scorers, making him a prominent figure in the club's history.