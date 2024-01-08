en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Matthew Riley: Shaping the Future of Sports in Mississippi

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:44 am EST
Matthew Riley: Shaping the Future of Sports in Mississippi

At a tender age of 23, Matthew Riley is making waves in the world of basketball, not for his prowess on the court, but for his dedication to supporting young athletes in Mississippi. As the founder of the REACT nonprofit and the youngest assistant basketball coach in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), Riley is shaping the future of sports in a profound way – nurturing talents and providing opportunities for the next generation of athletes.

REACT: A Beacon of Hope

REACT isn’t just another nonprofit organization. It’s a platform that serves as a beacon of hope for young athletes, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds. Recently, Riley hosted a basketball camp at the Ark in Jackson, attended by some of the state’s top high school players, including Terry’s Avery Thomas and MRA’s Ashton Magee. More than just a sports event, the camp was a convergence of opportunities, attracting college coaches who could potentially open doors for these young talents.

(Read Also: Golden Globe Predictions 2023: ‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’ Expected to Dominate)

More than Sports: Preparing for Life After the Court

But for Riley, the mission of REACT transcends sports. Through the organization, he emphasizes the importance of life skills, social skills, and soft skills, recognizing that not all athletes will go on to play college basketball. Riley’s vision is to prepare these young individuals for the workforce and mold them into good individuals who can contribute positively to society.

(Read Also: Golden Globe Awards 2024: A Battle of Old and New on the Small Screen)

Uplifting Underprivileged Youth: The Core of REACT’s Mission

The core of REACT’s mission is to uplift underprivileged youth. It’s a mission that is both personal and profound for Riley – a testament to his passion for sports and his commitment to making a difference. In a society where opportunities can be hard to come by, Riley’s initiative is a beacon of hope, providing these young athletes with a platform to shine on and off the court.

The next basketball camp is slated for April, promising another round of training, mentoring, and uplifting. It’s a testament to the tireless efforts of Riley and the REACT team, who continue their quest to shape the future of sports in Mississippi one athlete at a time.

Read More

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
The Las Vegas Raiders' Defense: The Unyielding Fortress
When the floodlights dimmed at Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders had etched a formidable win, courtesy of a defense that held their ground. The Raiders faced off against the Denver Broncos in a game that saw their defensive prowess come to the fore, an eighth such instance this season where the Raiders kept the
The Las Vegas Raiders' Defense: The Unyielding Fortress
Sherrone Moore: From Oklahoma Sooners Player to Potential Head Coach
10 mins ago
Sherrone Moore: From Oklahoma Sooners Player to Potential Head Coach
Carling All-Star XI Triumphs Over Stellenbosch FC: Spotlight on Rising Star Mfundo Vilakazi
10 mins ago
Carling All-Star XI Triumphs Over Stellenbosch FC: Spotlight on Rising Star Mfundo Vilakazi
49ers' George Kittle and Dre Greenlaw Sidelined for Week 18 Game: Precautionary Measures Ahead of Playoffs
4 mins ago
49ers' George Kittle and Dre Greenlaw Sidelined for Week 18 Game: Precautionary Measures Ahead of Playoffs
Young Filipino Racer, Zach David, Eyes Formula 1: Ascends Motorsports Ladder in 2024
4 mins ago
Young Filipino Racer, Zach David, Eyes Formula 1: Ascends Motorsports Ladder in 2024
Notable Victories and Anticipation High at the 3rd Doha International Arabian Horse Show
6 mins ago
Notable Victories and Anticipation High at the 3rd Doha International Arabian Horse Show
Latest Headlines
World News
Stars of Bangladesh Elections: A Mixed Bag of Results
1 min
Stars of Bangladesh Elections: A Mixed Bag of Results
The Las Vegas Raiders' Defense: The Unyielding Fortress
2 mins
The Las Vegas Raiders' Defense: The Unyielding Fortress
Liberian Public Works Minister Cleared of Nepotism Allegations Over Road Fund Contract
2 mins
Liberian Public Works Minister Cleared of Nepotism Allegations Over Road Fund Contract
Alan Lichtman: The Historian’s Unique Method of Predicting Presidential Elections
3 mins
Alan Lichtman: The Historian’s Unique Method of Predicting Presidential Elections
49ers' George Kittle and Dre Greenlaw Sidelined for Week 18 Game: Precautionary Measures Ahead of Playoffs
4 mins
49ers' George Kittle and Dre Greenlaw Sidelined for Week 18 Game: Precautionary Measures Ahead of Playoffs
Placenta's Protective Strategy: Simulating Illness to Guard the Fetus
4 mins
Placenta's Protective Strategy: Simulating Illness to Guard the Fetus
Samsung Revamps Smart Monitor Line-up at CES 2024
4 mins
Samsung Revamps Smart Monitor Line-up at CES 2024
Young Filipino Racer, Zach David, Eyes Formula 1: Ascends Motorsports Ladder in 2024
4 mins
Young Filipino Racer, Zach David, Eyes Formula 1: Ascends Motorsports Ladder in 2024
Notable Victories and Anticipation High at the 3rd Doha International Arabian Horse Show
6 mins
Notable Victories and Anticipation High at the 3rd Doha International Arabian Horse Show
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
53 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
8 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app