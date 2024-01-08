Matthew Riley: Shaping the Future of Sports in Mississippi

At a tender age of 23, Matthew Riley is making waves in the world of basketball, not for his prowess on the court, but for his dedication to supporting young athletes in Mississippi. As the founder of the REACT nonprofit and the youngest assistant basketball coach in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), Riley is shaping the future of sports in a profound way – nurturing talents and providing opportunities for the next generation of athletes.

REACT: A Beacon of Hope

REACT isn’t just another nonprofit organization. It’s a platform that serves as a beacon of hope for young athletes, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds. Recently, Riley hosted a basketball camp at the Ark in Jackson, attended by some of the state’s top high school players, including Terry’s Avery Thomas and MRA’s Ashton Magee. More than just a sports event, the camp was a convergence of opportunities, attracting college coaches who could potentially open doors for these young talents.

More than Sports: Preparing for Life After the Court

But for Riley, the mission of REACT transcends sports. Through the organization, he emphasizes the importance of life skills, social skills, and soft skills, recognizing that not all athletes will go on to play college basketball. Riley’s vision is to prepare these young individuals for the workforce and mold them into good individuals who can contribute positively to society.

Uplifting Underprivileged Youth: The Core of REACT’s Mission

The core of REACT’s mission is to uplift underprivileged youth. It’s a mission that is both personal and profound for Riley – a testament to his passion for sports and his commitment to making a difference. In a society where opportunities can be hard to come by, Riley’s initiative is a beacon of hope, providing these young athletes with a platform to shine on and off the court.

The next basketball camp is slated for April, promising another round of training, mentoring, and uplifting. It’s a testament to the tireless efforts of Riley and the REACT team, who continue their quest to shape the future of sports in Mississippi one athlete at a time.

