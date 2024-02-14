Matthew Kessel's First NHL Point: A Silver Lining in the Blues' Defeat

In the midst of a crushing 4-1 defeat by the Toronto Maple Leafs, St. Louis Blues' defenseman Matthew Kessel found a silver lining: his first career NHL point. This milestone, achieved in his 19th game, came as a secondary assist on Alexey Toropchenko's goal.

Advertisment

A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Defeat

The Blues' loss was marked by Bobby McMann's hat trick for the Maple Leafs. Yet, amidst the gloom, Kessel's achievement stood out. His first NHL point arrived when his pass deflected off his stick, leading to a goal by William Nylander. Despite the setback, interim coach Drew Bannister acknowledged Kessel's accomplishment, albeit noting the team's overall lack of energy and offensive prowess.

Rising Through the Ranks

Advertisment

Kessel, a 2020 fifth-round pick, has been steadily climbing the Blues' depth chart. This season, he's averaged 17:30 of ice time over 19 games. His rise to prominence has seen him surpass the likes of Marco Scandella and Scott Perunovich in the lineup. Although he's yet to score his first NHL goal, Kessel has shown resilience and determination, even in the face of misfortune, such as deflections into his own net.

Struggling to Find Their Stride

The Blues' disappointing performance against the shorthanded Maple Leafs saw them register a mere 15 shots on goal - their lowest tally this season. As they look to rebound from this defeat, the team will need to address their offensive struggles and find ways to generate more scoring opportunities.

While the Blues grapple with these challenges, Kessel can take solace in his hard-earned achievement. His first NHL point serves as a testament to his perseverance and potential, offering a glimmer of hope for both himself and the team in the face of adversity.