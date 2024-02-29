Matt Riddle's Proposed Heel Turn Against Randy Orton: WWE's Missed Opportunity?

WWE's dynamic duo of Matt Riddle and Randy Orton, known as Team RKBro, captured fans' hearts with their unexpected synergy and championship victories. Despite their success, Riddle proposed a twist in their storyline that never came to fruition. He suggested a heel turn against Orton, aiming to create a more impactful narrative by leveraging Orton's legendary status in the wrestling world.

Unexpected Alliance to Championship Glory

Riddle and Orton's partnership, often highlighted for its odd-couple dynamic, quickly became one of WWE's most entertaining acts. Winning tag team championships, they provided memorable moments on WWE television. However, with Orton's history of betrayals, fans braced for the inevitable split, anticipating Orton to turn on Riddle. Contrary to fan theories, Riddle saw a different path for their storyline, one where he would be the aggressor, potentially adding a fresh layer to his character and their narrative.

Riddle's Vision for a Dramatic Twist

During an interview with The MMA Hour, Riddle revealed his pitch to WWE officials for him to turn heel on Orton. He argued that Orton's popularity and legendary status meant fans would likely continue to support him, even as a villain. Riddle believed that him attacking Orton would not only be unexpected but would also garner significant heat from the audience, enhancing their storyline. He emphasized their strong in-ring chemistry and the potential for their rivalry to elevate both their careers further.

A Future Reunion?

Despite Riddle's departure from WWE, he expressed respect for his time with Orton and hinted at a potential reunion. His proposal for a heel turn, while never realized, underscores the creative possibilities that exist within wrestling storytelling. As fans reflect on what could have been, Riddle's respect for Orton and their time as Team RKBro remains evident, leaving the door open for future possibilities in the wrestling world.

The idea of Riddle betraying Orton offers a fascinating 'what if' scenario that might have injected new life into WWE's storytelling. As both wrestlers continue their respective journeys, the wrestling community can only speculate on the impact such a storyline could have had, highlighting the ever-evolving nature of wrestling narratives.