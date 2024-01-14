en English
Sports

Matt Riddle Recounts WWE Experiences and Discusses Industry Relationships

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstar Matt Riddle recently opened up about his experiences, relationships, and missed opportunities during an exclusive virtual signing event. Notably, he touched upon his relationships with industry stalwarts Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, and the repercussions of the WWE and UFC merger on his career.

Riddle’s Relationship with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

Riddle spoke warmly of Stephanie McMahon, the Chief Brand Officer of WWE, describing her as a strong, powerful, and beautiful woman. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude for her recognition and acknowledgment of him. Riddle also delved into an amusing incident involving Triple H, real name Paul Levesque, where his vape pen accidentally slipped out of his pocket and hit Triple H during a match call.

Riddle humorously recalled Triple H’s reaction, hinting that it was something he had come to expect from the wrestling veteran. He painted a positive picture of his working relationship with Triple H, describing him as fun, super nice, and understanding. Despite the camaraderie, Riddle wished for a deeper relationship and more communication with him, acknowledging the fact that many others also sought Triple H’s attention on show days.

The Missed Opportunity and the WWE-UFC Merger

Switching gears, Riddle shared his disappointment about missing out on a substantial paycheck due to budget cuts following the unprecedented merger of WWE and UFC. He was slated to earn a cool million a year before his unexpected release. Riddle suggested that the merger and certain actions of his during his WWE stint might have influenced his release.

Despite the setback, Riddle has embraced a new opportunity, joining the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster. He expressed excitement about this new chapter in his career, indicating his readiness to face new challenges and create memorable moments in the ring.

Insights into WWE’s Unpredictability

Riddle also shed light on the unpredictable nature of WWE, especially regarding creative control and event outcomes. He highlighted the fluidity of WWE’s decision-making process, recollecting a narrative around his team up with Randy Orton. The story illustrated the frequent shift cancellations and altered storylines that form part of the WWE universe.

Providing a unique perspective on the Royal Rumble 2022 event, Riddle addressed misconceptions about Brock Lesnar’s creative control. Insider reports from various sources had indicated that Lesnar was predestined for victory, a detail underscoring the swift changes that can occur within the WWE universe.

Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

