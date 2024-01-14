Matt Riddle Recounts WWE Experiences and Discusses Industry Relationships

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstar Matt Riddle recently opened up about his experiences, relationships, and missed opportunities during an exclusive virtual signing event. Notably, he touched upon his relationships with industry stalwarts Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, and the repercussions of the WWE and UFC merger on his career.

Riddle’s Relationship with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

Riddle spoke warmly of Stephanie McMahon, the Chief Brand Officer of WWE, describing her as a strong, powerful, and beautiful woman. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude for her recognition and acknowledgment of him. Riddle also delved into an amusing incident involving Triple H, real name Paul Levesque, where his vape pen accidentally slipped out of his pocket and hit Triple H during a match call.

Riddle humorously recalled Triple H’s reaction, hinting that it was something he had come to expect from the wrestling veteran. He painted a positive picture of his working relationship with Triple H, describing him as fun, super nice, and understanding. Despite the camaraderie, Riddle wished for a deeper relationship and more communication with him, acknowledging the fact that many others also sought Triple H’s attention on show days.

The Missed Opportunity and the WWE-UFC Merger

Switching gears, Riddle shared his disappointment about missing out on a substantial paycheck due to budget cuts following the unprecedented merger of WWE and UFC. He was slated to earn a cool million a year before his unexpected release. Riddle suggested that the merger and certain actions of his during his WWE stint might have influenced his release.

Despite the setback, Riddle has embraced a new opportunity, joining the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster. He expressed excitement about this new chapter in his career, indicating his readiness to face new challenges and create memorable moments in the ring.

Insights into WWE’s Unpredictability

Riddle also shed light on the unpredictable nature of WWE, especially regarding creative control and event outcomes. He highlighted the fluidity of WWE’s decision-making process, recollecting a narrative around his team up with Randy Orton. The story illustrated the frequent shift cancellations and altered storylines that form part of the WWE universe.

Providing a unique perspective on the Royal Rumble 2022 event, Riddle addressed misconceptions about Brock Lesnar’s creative control. Insider reports from various sources had indicated that Lesnar was predestined for victory, a detail underscoring the swift changes that can occur within the WWE universe.