Matt Riddle Opens Up About WWE Release on Kurt Angle Show

In a candid conversation on the Kurt Angle Show, former WWE superstar Matt Riddle opened up about his recent dismissal from the company. Riddle attributed his release to a myriad of factors, including the WWE-TKO merger, budgetary constraints, and his conduct within the organization.

WWE-TKO Merger and the Dana White Factor

One of the primary reasons Riddle suggested for his release was the merger between WWE and UFC into TKO. The merger saw a significant involvement from UFC’s Dana White, who reportedly has had a strained relationship with WWE. This, Riddle believes, might have influenced his dismissal from the company.

Financial Constraints and Riddle’s High-Paying Contract

Riddle also pointed to budget cuts as a contributing factor to his dismissal. The former WWE superstar was on a lucrative contract, already earning $750,000 annually, and was set for a substantial pay raise the following year that would have taken his compensation to a staggering million dollars annually.

Behavioral Issues and Controversies

Admitting his part in the situation, Riddle conceded that his conduct might have played a role in his release. The superstar acknowledged that he had ‘ruffled feathers’ within the company’s human resources department and had been a part of several controversies. He expressed regret over his past actions and admitted he could have avoided certain negative influences and decisions.

Embracing New Beginnings

Despite the circumstances, Riddle is optimistic about the future. Viewing his release as an opportunity to learn and grow, the former WWE superstar is ready to embrace new beginnings. He has since joined the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster and is eagerly anticipating his first match.