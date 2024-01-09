en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Matt Riddle Opens Up About His Future in Professional Wrestling

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
Matt Riddle Opens Up About His Future in Professional Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has recently opened up about his future in professional wrestling and the potential shift in his career trajectory. The discussion took place during a virtual signing event hosted by Signed By Superstars, where Riddle candidly shared his thoughts on his wrestling career post-WWE.

Riddle’s Take on Traditional Wrestling Television Formats

Expressing his desire to explore opportunities outside of traditional wrestling television formats, Riddle highlighted some of the constraints he faced. The limitations include commercial breaks and changes in timing which, according to Riddle, restrict a wrestler’s freedom to perform to their fullest potential.

Exploring New Avenues

Riddle indicated an interest in working with promotions like New Japan (NJPW), Major League Wrestling (MLW), and independent circuits. These platforms, he believes, would allow him to showcase his wrestling prowess with less pressure and more creative liberty. Furthermore, he didn’t dismiss the possibility of joining TNA, underlying his specific goals in wrestling such as working in Japan, which he has marked as a priority.

Upcoming Challenge

Riddle is set to compete in a crucial match at NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo on February 23. The match will see him challenge Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NJPW World TV Championship, a significant event that is sure to attract global attention. The event will be broadcast live on NJPW World, providing fans a chance to witness Riddle’s wrestling prowess in real-time.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
31 seconds ago
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Battles Severe Respiratory Illness
Indianapolis Colts owner, Jim Irsay, is currently battling a severe respiratory illness. The news, announced by the team on Tuesday, has sparked widespread concern among the football community and fans of the 64-year-old team owner. Irsay, known for his dynamic presence and prompt public commentary, has been conspicuously absent from public engagements for several weeks,
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Battles Severe Respiratory Illness
Avani Prashanth Shines at the Australian Master of Amateurs Golf Tournament
5 mins ago
Avani Prashanth Shines at the Australian Master of Amateurs Golf Tournament
Anticipating the 2024 College Football Season: Teams, Players, and Major Changes
6 mins ago
Anticipating the 2024 College Football Season: Teams, Players, and Major Changes
UA Game Week: Standout Performances, Coaching Carousel, and Player Movements
2 mins ago
UA Game Week: Standout Performances, Coaching Carousel, and Player Movements
Super League Clubs Embark on Major Stadium and Facility Upgrades
4 mins ago
Super League Clubs Embark on Major Stadium and Facility Upgrades
Michigan Wolverines Triumph Amid Controversy to Secure National Championship
4 mins ago
Michigan Wolverines Triumph Amid Controversy to Secure National Championship
Latest Headlines
World News
Thiruvananthapuram: A Lifeline for Maldivians Amid India-Maldives Diplomatic Tensions
30 seconds
Thiruvananthapuram: A Lifeline for Maldivians Amid India-Maldives Diplomatic Tensions
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Battles Severe Respiratory Illness
31 seconds
Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Battles Severe Respiratory Illness
UA Game Week: Standout Performances, Coaching Carousel, and Player Movements
2 mins
UA Game Week: Standout Performances, Coaching Carousel, and Player Movements
Legacy of Coldwater Creek: A Tale of Radioactive Contamination and a Community's Struggle
2 mins
Legacy of Coldwater Creek: A Tale of Radioactive Contamination and a Community's Struggle
England's Cardiac Arrest Survival Rates Worryingly Low: Need for Greater Public Intervention
3 mins
England's Cardiac Arrest Survival Rates Worryingly Low: Need for Greater Public Intervention
Super League Clubs Embark on Major Stadium and Facility Upgrades
4 mins
Super League Clubs Embark on Major Stadium and Facility Upgrades
Michigan Wolverines Triumph Amid Controversy to Secure National Championship
4 mins
Michigan Wolverines Triumph Amid Controversy to Secure National Championship
Avani Prashanth Shines at the Australian Master of Amateurs Golf Tournament
5 mins
Avani Prashanth Shines at the Australian Master of Amateurs Golf Tournament
Greg Pence to Retire from Congress: A Surprising Announcement
5 mins
Greg Pence to Retire from Congress: A Surprising Announcement
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
4 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app