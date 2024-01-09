Matt Riddle Opens Up About His Future in Professional Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has recently opened up about his future in professional wrestling and the potential shift in his career trajectory. The discussion took place during a virtual signing event hosted by Signed By Superstars, where Riddle candidly shared his thoughts on his wrestling career post-WWE.

Riddle’s Take on Traditional Wrestling Television Formats

Expressing his desire to explore opportunities outside of traditional wrestling television formats, Riddle highlighted some of the constraints he faced. The limitations include commercial breaks and changes in timing which, according to Riddle, restrict a wrestler’s freedom to perform to their fullest potential.

Exploring New Avenues

Riddle indicated an interest in working with promotions like New Japan (NJPW), Major League Wrestling (MLW), and independent circuits. These platforms, he believes, would allow him to showcase his wrestling prowess with less pressure and more creative liberty. Furthermore, he didn’t dismiss the possibility of joining TNA, underlying his specific goals in wrestling such as working in Japan, which he has marked as a priority.

Upcoming Challenge

Riddle is set to compete in a crucial match at NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo on February 23. The match will see him challenge Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NJPW World TV Championship, a significant event that is sure to attract global attention. The event will be broadcast live on NJPW World, providing fans a chance to witness Riddle’s wrestling prowess in real-time.