Matt Moylan to Mark 200th Career Appearance in Leopards’ 2024 Lineup

Australian halfback Matt Moylan is set to don the Number 6 shirt, marking his 200th career appearance with the Challenge Cup victors, the Leopards. This development comes as head coach Adrian Lam unveils the squad numbers for the 2024 lineup, a roster that sees the introduction of nearly a dozen new faces, yet holds no major surprises.

Numbers Game in the Super League

While assigning squad numbers is a long-standing tradition in the club and the Super League, Lam emphasizes that numbers are not his main focus. He assures that every player, irrespective of their squad number, will have a chance to contribute to the team’s success. This commitment is underlined by the establishment of a reserve team, creating more opportunities for players to showcase their skills.

A Blend of Experience and Fresh Talent

The expanded Leopards squad boasts 16 internationals who bring a wealth of experience to the table, with a staggering 4,000 career appearances and 1,278 tries among them. These seasoned players will be instrumental in shaping the team’s performance in the upcoming season.

Approaching Milestones and Promising Newcomers

Several players are closing in on significant career milestones, including Josh Charnley, who’s on the brink of his 291st try, Tom Briscoe, eyeing his 214th, and Zak Hardaker, nearing his 146th. Against this backdrop of seasoned players, the Leopards welcome newcomers such as Owen Trout, Ben McNamara, Lewis Baxter, Louis Brogan, Jack Darbyshire, and Kavan Rothwell. Their inclusion is a testament to the team’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering diversity in its ranks.