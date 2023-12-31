en English
Sports

Matt Hardy’s Take on The Devil’s Masked Men: AEW Worlds End Anticipation Builds

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:37 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:33 am EST
Matt Hardy's Take on The Devil's Masked Men: AEW Worlds End Anticipation Builds

In a riveting episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy delved into the recent surprise where The Devil’s Masked Men won the ROH World Tag Team Championship from MJF on the climactic December 27 AEW Dynamite. Hardy, in his signature analytical style, expressed his curiosity about the identities of The Devil’s Masked Men.

(Read Also: Double Harassment: Pole Dancing Instructor's Ordeal Highlights Societal Attitudes)

The Kingdom: A Possible Reveal?

Hardy’s speculation leads him to The Kingdom, composed of the formidable duo Mike Bennett and Matt Taven. However, he was quick to clarify that his guess was purely on the basis of speculation and not on any insider information. He, like many AEW fans worldwide, is eagerly anticipating the big reveal at the upcoming Worlds End event.

Tony Khan’s Clarification on ‘The Devil’

The conversation took an interesting turn when Hardy referred to a media call where Tony Khan, the president of AEW, provided some clarity on the character known as ‘The Devil.’ This clarification came in the wake of some confusion where certain sections thought Samoa Joe was the devil.

(Read Also: Survival in the Shadows: Unearthing Microbial Life in Abandoned Mines)

MJF, The Devil, or a Victim?

This confusion was fueled by accusations from Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Roderick Strong, who have all pointed fingers at MJF as being The Devil. These allegations seem paradoxical considering MJF himself was the victim of an attack. The intrigue surrounding this situation has only intensified as fans speculate on the real identity of The Devil and his masked men.

As the AEW Worlds End event approaches, the wrestling world is abuzz with anticipation. Will The Kingdom be unmasked as The Devil’s Masked Men? Is MJF truly The Devil, or just another pawn in a complex game? The answers will unfold in the AEW Worlds End event, promising a thrilling finale to a gripping narrative.

Sports United States Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

