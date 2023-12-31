Matt Hardy’s Take on The Devil’s Masked Men: AEW Worlds End Anticipation Builds

In a riveting episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy delved into the recent surprise where The Devil’s Masked Men won the ROH World Tag Team Championship from MJF on the climactic December 27 AEW Dynamite. Hardy, in his signature analytical style, expressed his curiosity about the identities of The Devil’s Masked Men.

The Kingdom: A Possible Reveal?

Hardy’s speculation leads him to The Kingdom, composed of the formidable duo Mike Bennett and Matt Taven. However, he was quick to clarify that his guess was purely on the basis of speculation and not on any insider information. He, like many AEW fans worldwide, is eagerly anticipating the big reveal at the upcoming Worlds End event.

Tony Khan’s Clarification on ‘The Devil’

The conversation took an interesting turn when Hardy referred to a media call where Tony Khan, the president of AEW, provided some clarity on the character known as ‘The Devil.’ This clarification came in the wake of some confusion where certain sections thought Samoa Joe was the devil.

MJF, The Devil, or a Victim?

This confusion was fueled by accusations from Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Roderick Strong, who have all pointed fingers at MJF as being The Devil. These allegations seem paradoxical considering MJF himself was the victim of an attack. The intrigue surrounding this situation has only intensified as fans speculate on the real identity of The Devil and his masked men.

As the AEW Worlds End event approaches, the wrestling world is abuzz with anticipation. Will The Kingdom be unmasked as The Devil’s Masked Men? Is MJF truly The Devil, or just another pawn in a complex game? The answers will unfold in the AEW Worlds End event, promising a thrilling finale to a gripping narrative.

