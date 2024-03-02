Matt Hardy Declares WrestleMania 17's TLC Match as Favorite, Recalls Feud with Dudley Boyz, Edge & Christian

During a captivating session on Busted Open Radio, wrestling icons Matt Hardy and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray took a trip down memory lane, revisiting one of the most storied rivalries in WWE history. The conversation centered around the legendary feud involving The Dudley Boyz, The Hardys, and Edge and Christian, culminating in an unforgettable TLC match at WrestleMania 17 in 2001. Hardy, reflecting on the trio's series of matches, singled out the second TLC match as his personal favorite, praising its intense psychology and the high stakes involved.

Unprecedented Heights in Tag Team Wrestling

The second TLC match at WrestleMania 17, held in Houston, broke new ground for tag team wrestling. Matt Hardy, alongside his brother Jeff, The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von), and Edge and Christian, participated in a match that is often cited as one of the greatest in WrestleMania history. The level of anticipation and anxiety among the competitors was palpable, as they aimed to surpass their previous encounters. Hardy's admiration for the match's psychological depth underscores the meticulous planning and risk-taking that defined their legendary feud.

Victory and Valor: Edge and Christian Triumph

The match saw Edge and Christian emerge victorious, capturing the titles from The Dudley Boyz in a spectacle of high-flying maneuvers and death-defying stunts. This victory not only solidified Edge and Christian's status as one of the era's most dominant tag teams but also marked a pivotal moment in the careers of all competitors involved. The sheer physicality and innovative offense displayed in the match left an indelible mark on the WWE Universe, raising the bar for what could be expected in tag team competition.

Legacy of a High-Flying Feud

The rivalry among these three teams during the late 1990s and early 2000s is remembered fondly by fans and critics alike. Their matches, particularly the TLC encounters, played a significant role in evolving the tag team division and wrestling as a whole. The willingness of each competitor to push the limits of physical endurance and creativity has left a lasting legacy, inspiring a new generation of wrestlers to dream big and take chances. Matt Hardy's reflections provide invaluable insight into the mindset of these trailblazers during one of wrestling's most electrifying periods.

As the dust has settled on this iconic feud, the impact of the WrestleMania 17 TLC match continues to resonate within the wrestling community. The courage, innovation, and sheer determination exhibited by The Hardys, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge and Christian set a new standard for tag team wrestling, redefining what athletes are capable of achieving in the squared circle. Their contributions to the sport have paved the way for future stars, ensuring that their legacy will endure for generations to come.