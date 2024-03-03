Matildas Star Mary Fowler Becomes L'Oreal Ambassador, Eyes Paris 2024

Matildas sensation Mary Fowler has signed a groundbreaking deal with L'Oreal as her popularity soars, all while setting sights on the Paris Olympics. The 21-year-old striker, who stepped up in Sam Kerr's absence, has quickly become a fan favourite and is now the first Australian athlete to represent L'Oreal. This partnership marks a significant moment in Fowler's career, both on and off the field, highlighting her rising star status.

Advertisment

Rising Star on the Field

Since filling the void left by Sam Kerr at the FIFA Women's World Cup, Mary Fowler has seen her role within the Australian national team, the Matildas, grow exponentially. Her performance has not only captured the hearts of fans but also caught the eye of major brands. Despite her club challenges, including limited playtime with English giants in the Women's Super League, Fowler's national team contributions have been pivotal. Her recent involvement helped secure the Matildas' spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics, demonstrating her critical role in the team's success.

Off the Field Achievements

Advertisment

The announcement of Fowler's ambassadorship with L'Oreal Paris comes at a time when her career is at a potential turning point. Expressing initial shock and excitement about the partnership, Fowler is keen to explore this new avenue that complements her sporting achievements. This deal not only signifies her growing influence beyond football but also reflects the increasing recognition of female athletes in global brand campaigns. Fowler's ambassador role with L'Oreal Paris marks a significant milestone in her career, offering her a platform to inspire and connect with fans on a different level.

Implications for Fowler's Future

While Mary Fowler continues to shine for the Matildas, her club situation poses questions about her future. Limited playing time at her current club may prompt a move to ensure she remains at the peak of her game ahead of crucial tournaments like the Paris Olympics. National team coach Tony Gustavsson has expressed his desire to see Fowler and fellow Matilda Hayley Raso take on bigger roles at their respective clubs. Fowler's performance on the international stage sends a strong message to club managers about her readiness and desire to play. As Fowler navigates her club and international duties, her new role with L'Oreal Paris underscores her rising profile and the potential for even greater achievements in her career.