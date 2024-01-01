en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter Engaged to Teammate Danielle van de Donk Amidst Challenges

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:46 am EST
Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter Engaged to Teammate Danielle van de Donk Amidst Challenges

In a heartwarming start to the New Year, star defender Ellie Carpenter of the Matildas, Australia’s national women’s football team, took to Instagram to announce her engagement to teammate and partner Danielle van de Donk. The post featured a snapshot of the couple basking in an oceanfront setting, with Carpenter proudly displaying her engagement ring. The joyous news comes on the heels of a challenging period for Carpenter, who had to grapple with online abuse following a misstep in the Women’s World Cup semi-final match against England.

A Joyous Announcement Amidst a Rough Patch

The announcement, which was shared on New Year’s Day, shows van de Donk, 32, flashing her diamond engagement ring, indicating that Carpenter, 23, had popped the question during their holiday in the Maldives. The couple first crossed paths in June 2021 when van de Donk transitioned from Arsenal to French club Olympique Lyonnais, where Carpenter also competes. Speculation about their relationship began in February 2022, but the confirmation came much later.

This moment of personal triumph for Carpenter comes after a tough phase professionally. She faced a barrage of online criticism following an error during the Women’s World Cup semi-final against England, which played a role in Australia’s defeat. However, Carpenter has shown resilience amidst the storm, choosing not to let the negativity seep into her spirit.

Support and Encouragement: A Shield Against Online Abuse

Addressing the issue of online abuse, Carpenter emphasized the importance of a robust support system and shed light on the ongoing initiatives to combat this pervasive issue in sports. Her announcement received an outpouring of support and congrats from her peers, including teammates Emily Van Egmond, Sam Kerr, Alanna Kennedy, Courtney Nevin, and Tameka Yallop, as well as English footballer Alex Greenwood.

Looking Ahead: Focus on Performance and Upcoming Olympic Games

Despite the setback, Carpenter remains undeterred, her focus firmly on her performance and the impending Olympic Games qualifiers. The announcement marks the third engagement within the Matildas in the last seven months, following Sam Kerr and Kristie Mews, and Emily van Egmond and Kat Thompson. As the football world extends their well-wishes to the newly engaged couple, eyes are also on Carpenter’s journey in the upcoming games.

0
Australia Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Melbourne Doctor Assaulted after Offering Aid: A New Year's Day Shock

By Geeta Pillai

Crucial 'Do-or-Die' Year for Fremantle and West Coast Players in AFL 2024 Season

By Salman Khan

John Howard's Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal

By Geeta Pillai

Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish

By Salman Khan

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Sydney Fathers, Raises Road Safet ...
@Accidents · 48 mins
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Sydney Fathers, Raises Road Safet ...
heart comment 0
Soccer Stars Ellie Carpenter and Danielle van de Donk Announce Engagement

By Salman Khan

Soccer Stars Ellie Carpenter and Danielle van de Donk Announce Engagement
Historic Transition: Australian-born Crown Princess Mary to Ascend Danish Throne

By Geeta Pillai

Historic Transition: Australian-born Crown Princess Mary to Ascend Danish Throne
Sydney Drivers to Benefit from Minns Government’s Cost of Living Relief Plan

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Drivers to Benefit from Minns Government’s Cost of Living Relief Plan
Flash Floods Hit Gold Coast: A Look at the Ongoing Weather Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Flash Floods Hit Gold Coast: A Look at the Ongoing Weather Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Ukraine's Dilemma: Aerial Defense Amid Dwindling Missile Supplies
1 min
Ukraine's Dilemma: Aerial Defense Amid Dwindling Missile Supplies
Manchester City: A Mixed Start But Still The Team to Fear
2 mins
Manchester City: A Mixed Start But Still The Team to Fear
2024: The Year of Breakthroughs in Neurology
3 mins
2024: The Year of Breakthroughs in Neurology
Maintaining Positivity in 2024: A Comprehensive Guide
4 mins
Maintaining Positivity in 2024: A Comprehensive Guide
Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno Steps in as New Head Coach for Sofapaka
4 mins
Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno Steps in as New Head Coach for Sofapaka
Chad's Transitional Government Appoints Dr. Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
4 mins
Chad's Transitional Government Appoints Dr. Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
Osteoporosis Study Reveals Communication Gap in Fracture Risk Information
4 mins
Osteoporosis Study Reveals Communication Gap in Fracture Risk Information
Decaf Coffee Can Alleviate Caffeine Withdrawal Symptoms, University of Sydney Study Reveals
5 mins
Decaf Coffee Can Alleviate Caffeine Withdrawal Symptoms, University of Sydney Study Reveals
Twitter Account of Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Under Fire: Controversial Past Unearthed
6 mins
Twitter Account of Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Under Fire: Controversial Past Unearthed
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
51 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
58 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
6 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app