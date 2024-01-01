Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter Engaged to Teammate Danielle van de Donk Amidst Challenges

In a heartwarming start to the New Year, star defender Ellie Carpenter of the Matildas, Australia’s national women’s football team, took to Instagram to announce her engagement to teammate and partner Danielle van de Donk. The post featured a snapshot of the couple basking in an oceanfront setting, with Carpenter proudly displaying her engagement ring. The joyous news comes on the heels of a challenging period for Carpenter, who had to grapple with online abuse following a misstep in the Women’s World Cup semi-final match against England.

A Joyous Announcement Amidst a Rough Patch

The announcement, which was shared on New Year’s Day, shows van de Donk, 32, flashing her diamond engagement ring, indicating that Carpenter, 23, had popped the question during their holiday in the Maldives. The couple first crossed paths in June 2021 when van de Donk transitioned from Arsenal to French club Olympique Lyonnais, where Carpenter also competes. Speculation about their relationship began in February 2022, but the confirmation came much later.

This moment of personal triumph for Carpenter comes after a tough phase professionally. She faced a barrage of online criticism following an error during the Women’s World Cup semi-final against England, which played a role in Australia’s defeat. However, Carpenter has shown resilience amidst the storm, choosing not to let the negativity seep into her spirit.

Support and Encouragement: A Shield Against Online Abuse

Addressing the issue of online abuse, Carpenter emphasized the importance of a robust support system and shed light on the ongoing initiatives to combat this pervasive issue in sports. Her announcement received an outpouring of support and congrats from her peers, including teammates Emily Van Egmond, Sam Kerr, Alanna Kennedy, Courtney Nevin, and Tameka Yallop, as well as English footballer Alex Greenwood.

Looking Ahead: Focus on Performance and Upcoming Olympic Games

Despite the setback, Carpenter remains undeterred, her focus firmly on her performance and the impending Olympic Games qualifiers. The announcement marks the third engagement within the Matildas in the last seven months, following Sam Kerr and Kristie Mews, and Emily van Egmond and Kat Thompson. As the football world extends their well-wishes to the newly engaged couple, eyes are also on Carpenter’s journey in the upcoming games.