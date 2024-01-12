Matheus Nicolau Prepares for High-Stakes Rematch at UFC Vegas 84

Renowned UFC flyweight fighter, Matheus Nicolau, is poised to step into the octagon once more at UFC Vegas 84 in a highly anticipated rematch against Manel Kape. An experienced fighter with numerous victories under his belt, Nicolau is determined to bounce back from a knockout defeat in his last fight against Brandon Royval.

Preparing for a Rematch

Amidst the bright lights of Las Vegas, Nicolau has been preparing intensively for the upcoming bout. Arriving early, Nicolau has been utilizing the state-of-the-art facilities at the UFC Performance Institute. He credits the institute for contributing massively to his fight preparation, citing its benefits for fighters. Nicolau is steeling himself for a grueling 15-minute fight and is resolute in his goal of delivering an outstanding performance.

Unwavering Support

Throughout his UFC tenure, Nicolau has received constant encouragement from his girlfriend, Luana Pinheiro. Pinheiro herself is a formidable UFC fighter in the women’s strawweight division. The couple, who embarked on their MMA journey together, have not announced any plans for engagement or children. Unfortunately, they both suffered recent knockout losses, with Pinheiro losing to Amanda Ribas.

High Stakes in the Flyweight Division

The upcoming fight carries significant weight for the divisional rankings. Nicolau, currently ranked No. 5, is intent on defending his position, while Kape is eager to break into the top five. Nicolau’s impressive record includes a six-fight win streak with notable victories over fighters like Manel Kape and David Dvořák. However, the win streak was brought to a halt by Royval. The stakes are high, and both fighters are ready to give it their all in the octagon.