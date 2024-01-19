Mateo Joseph Commits Future to Leeds United with Contract Extension Until 2028

Leeds United's promising young striker, Mateo Joseph, has solidified his future with the club, signing a contract extension that will keep him at Elland Road until 2028. The announcement comes on the heels of a similar long-term commitment by teammate Archie Gray earlier this week, signaling a strong future for the team.

Ascension Through the Ranks

Joseph, who arrived at Leeds in January 2022, has rapidly ascended through the club's development ranks, his prolific goal-scoring for the under-18 and under-21 teams making him a standout player. His steady progress culminated in his first-team debut in a League Cup match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2022, a milestone followed by his first appearance in a Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Impressive Performance and Recognition

Over the course of the 2022/23 season, Joseph made a total of six appearances, including a prominent role in an FA Cup victory over Peterborough United. His performances have not only secured him a place in the Leeds United squad under the stewardship of manager Daniel Farke but have also caught the attention of the England national team. With 10 appearances for the England under-20 team, including participation in the U20 World Cup in 2023, Joseph is shaping up to be a key player for both club and country.

Securing the Future

Joseph's potential was recognized early by England, who moved swiftly to secure his allegiance over Spain. Leeds United, too, expressed their delight at Joseph's commitment, anticipating his continued growth at the club. The striker's decision to extend his contract is a testament to his faith in the club's vision and his desire to be a part of its future success.