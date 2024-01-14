Matchroom Boxing in Legal Feud Over Buatsi’s Contract; Hearn Doubts Ngannou’s Boxing Prospects

In a twist of events, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing has embarked on a legal battle against Ben Shalom’s BOXXER and Sky Sports. The bone of contention is the contract of light-heavyweight boxer Joshua Buatsi. Matchroom insists that they have exercised their matching rights to retain Buatsi, a claim the boxer refutes. This dispute is not without its share of controversies, with the involvement of contentious boxing manager Mazhar Majeed during the negotiation period while Buatsi was still under the Matchroom contract.

Unraveling Buatsi’s Contract Dispute

The legal feud was triggered by Buatsi’s decision to part ways with Matchroom in March 2023, following an undefeated 16-fight streak. Citing unfulfilled demands, the boxer sought a new alliance with BOXXER. This move has sparked a wave of legal complexities, with Matchroom asserting their contractual rights to keep the boxer in their corner.

Mazhar Majeed’s Controversial Role

The situation took a more convoluted turn with the involvement of Mazhar Majeed. Known for his contentious engagements in the boxing world, Majeed’s role in the negotiations while Buatsi was still under contract with Matchroom has raised eyebrows and further complicated the legal proceedings.

Hearn’s Skepticism About Ngannou’s Boxing Prospects

In a separate development, Eddie Hearn has openly expressed skepticism about Francis Ngannou’s chances of clinching a world title in boxing. Despite Ngannou’s impressive debut against Tyson Fury and his subsequent ranking in the WBC’s top 10, Hearn questions his potential to compete for a world title. He attributes Ngannou’s success more to Fury’s diminished form than to Ngannou’s boxing prowess. According to Hearn, Ngannou is unlikely to risk competing against lesser-known fighters. Instead, he will likely aim for high-stakes rematches with Fury or bouts with other big names, such as Joshua or Wilder.