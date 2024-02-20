Match-Fixing Scandal Shakes Delhi Football League: AIFF Launches Probe

In an unprecedented turn of events that has sent shockwaves through the Indian football community, the Delhi Football League finds itself at the heart of a burgeoning match-fixing scandal. It all began after a game between Ahbab FC and Rangers FC, which concluded in a way no one could have predicted. Ahbab FC, leading comfortably at 4-0, conceded two own goals in quick succession under circumstances that raised more than a few eyebrows. This incident, quickly escalating into a controversy, has now triggered a full-scale investigation by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
The Spark That Ignited the Fire
The match in question, played on a seemingly ordinary Monday, took a bizarre turn when Ahbab FC, against the run of play and logic, scored against themselves not once, but twice. The footage of the own goals, spreading like wildfire on social media, became the catalyst for widespread speculation and concern. In response, the Delhi Soccer Association took swift action, suspending Ahbab FC pending further investigation. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, expressing grave concerns, announced that the federation would delve deeper into these allegations, signaling the start of an extensive probe aimed at unearthing the truth behind these suspicious activities.
A Unified Front Against Corruption
In light of these allegations, AIFF's determination to maintain the integrity of the sport has never been clearer. President Chaubey’s decision to involve the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) underscores the seriousness with which the federation views these accusations. Furthermore, the involvement of the Delhi Police, following the filing of a complaint by the governing body, illustrates a comprehensive approach to tackle what may very well be the tip of the iceberg in a larger betting syndicate influencing football matches not only in Delhi but potentially across other cities as well.
Football Delhi chief Anuj Gupta has been summoned to play a crucial role in the investigation, ensuring that all aspects of the league's operations are scrutinized. The suspension of Ahbab FC and the issuance of a show cause notice to the Delhi Premier League Sub Committee Chairman are initial steps in a journey towards transparency and accountability within the league.
Voices Call for Action
Amidst these developments, voices from within the football community have echoed the need for stringent action. Former AIFF general secretary Shaji Prabhakaran and DelhiFC owner Ranjit Bajaj have publicly called for severe penalties against those found guilty of tarnishing the sport’s reputation. The consensus is clear: there is no place for corruption in football, and those responsible must face the full might of the law.
This scandal, while unfortunate, may serve as a pivotal moment for Indian football, prompting a reevaluation of the mechanisms in place to prevent such incidents. As the investigation unfolds, the focus remains not only on bringing those responsible to justice but also on implementing measures to safeguard the sport’s integrity for future generations.
In the end, the message from the AIFF is unequivocal: there will be zero tolerance for any actions that compromise the fairness and spirit of the game. As the football world watches closely, the outcome of this investigation could well define the path Indian football takes in its quest for a corruption-free future.