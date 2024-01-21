Matas Buzelis: From Struggles to Stardom in the G League

Matas Buzelis, the former five-star recruit and potential No. 1 pick for the 2024 NBA Draft, is quickly establishing himself as a force to reckon with in the G League season. Despite grappling with an early-season ankle injury and the uphill battle of adapting to a new league, the 6-foot-10 prospect is steadily displaying the breadth of his skill set that sets him apart from other players.

Unleashing Potential Amid Struggles

Even as a European native playing for a G League Ignite team that has weathered its fair share of defeats, Buzelis has remained undeterred. His game, reminiscent of the likes of Franz Wagner, is marked by versatility and an unyielding drive to excel. However, Buzelis' journey in the league currently has a higher ceiling and a lower floor, necessitating a franchise with a proven track record in player development, such as the Memphis Grizzlies.

Touting Guard Skills in a Forward Frame

Buzelis' game is unique in that he exudes guard skills despite his forward size. He's demonstrated reliable dribble moves, crafty finishing techniques, and three-level scoring abilities. While his current 3-point shooting percentage hovers below 30%, his solid free throw performance and sound shooting mechanics signal a promising future as a shooter.

High Basketball IQ and Defensive Impact

Offensively, Buzelis stands out as a smart cutter with a high basketball IQ. His defensive capabilities are nothing short of impressive, as evidenced by his average of approximately 2.5 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game. As Buzelis continues to develop physically and gain strength, the NBA awaits a potential cornerstone player.

