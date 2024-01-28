Matabeleland North to Launch Women's Basketball League: A Leap Towards Inclusivity

In a landmark initiative to promote inclusivity and nurture raw talent, Matabeleland North is on the brink of launching a women's basketball league. Orchestrated by Brighton Musaidzi, the league's coordinator, this venture is poised to broaden the reach of basketball and create an avalanche of opportunities for female athletes in the province.

Unfolding the Calendar

With a calendar brimming with activities, the league is not just about the game but also about giving players the exposure they need to shine. Five major events, including the Victoria Falls 3 x 3 Challenge, a women's challenge, a sports tourism expo, and the Victoria Falls Invitational, are set to provide more game time and experience. The kickoff event of the year is scheduled for February 24.

Addressing the Past

Historically, women's basketball in the region has been stifled by limited competition, with a handful of active teams primarily located in Victoria Falls and Hwange. This new initiative is a direct response to this scarcity, aiming to inject new life into the sport and spread its wings across the province.

Fostering the Future

The league has its eyes set on not just the present but the future as well. A significant focus is being placed on junior development, with a strategic partnership with Mosi oa Tunya High School to promote the sport among the youth. This move is predicted to not only strengthen the league but also contribute to the tourism industry in the area, making it a win-win situation for all.