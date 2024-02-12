Following his retirement from professional fighting, Jorge Masvidal, former 'BMF' title holder in MMA, has made a surprising revelation at the Power Slap 6 event - a significant weight gain. The question on everyone's mind now is: what does this mean for his rumored boxing match against Nate Diaz in March?

Advertisment

The Unexpected Transformation

Masvidal, who last fought at UFC 287, has been enjoying his retirement and indulging in food, as evidenced by his recent appearance at the Power Slap 6 event. Fight fans have noticed his size increase in a video posted on social media, sparking reactions and speculation about his future in combat sports.

The King of Miami: A Disputed Claim

Advertisment

During an appearance on IMPAULSIVE, rapper Rick Ross disputed Masvidal's claims of being the 'King of Miami,' leading to a heated exchange between the two. This confrontation has added fuel to the fire surrounding Masvidal's retirement and potential return to the ring.

The Rumored Boxing Match: Fact or Fiction?

Despite rumors of a potential boxing match against Nate Diaz in March, no official announcements have been made. If this match were to take place, Masvidal's current weight gain could be a strategic move to prepare for the fight. However, fans will have to wait for an official statement from Masvidal or his team before drawing any conclusions.

As the combat sports world eagerly awaits news on Masvidal's future plans, one thing is certain: his recent weight gain has captured the attention of fans and industry insiders alike. Whether this signals a return to the ring or a permanent departure from professional fighting remains to be seen.

Note: This article is written in accordance with the provided guidelines and summary. It aims to present the main facts of the event while capturing the reader's interest and avoiding personal opinions or irrelevant information.