Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals

Mark Selby, a three-time Masters champion, displayed a dominant performance in the Masters snooker tournament, securing a decisive 6-1 victory over Robert Milkins. Selby, known for his deft skill in splitting the pack, quickly took control of the match, establishing an early 4-0 lead. His prowess was apparent in a 119 break in the second frame, with several other half-century breaks peppering the match. His performance, punctuated by scores of 70 and 74 in the final two frames, kept him on track for what could be his sixth Masters final appearance.

Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins

In another captivating match, Mark Allen triumphed over John Higgins in a closely contested battle, winning 6-5. Allen, who currently holds the third rank in the world, staged an impressive comeback from a 3-1 deficit. His victory was sealed with an 86 break in the decisive final frame, setting up a thrilling quarterfinal match against Selby.

A Vibrant Display Across Generations

The tournament, held at the famed Alexandra Palace, also witnessed an impressive display from 16-year-old Luke Littler in the previous week during the World Darts Championship. This vibrant competition across generations underscores the dynamic nature of the sport and the promise of more thrilling matches to come.