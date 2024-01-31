Masters Champion Jon Rahm Opens Up on His Move to LIV Golf

Reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm has unveiled his transition from the PGA Tour to the burgeoning LIV Golf league, where he is set to serve as the captain for Legion XIII. Rahm’s move to the league, which remained secret until December of 2023, was a challenging period for the golfer due to the intense secrecy and negotiation involved. In an honest discussion, Rahm opened up about the complexities professional golfers face when making such career-defining decisions.

The Move to LIV Golf

Rahm’s journey with LIV Golf is set to commence at the Mayakoba event in Mexico, marking the onset of the 2024 LIV Golf season. The golfing champion secured a deal reportedly worth £450 million to join forces with Greg Norman and his team. Rahm’s new role in LIV Golf also entails leading his own franchise called Legion XIII, alongside teammates Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, and Kieran Vincent. LIV’s CEO, Greg Norman, expressed his optimism about Rahm’s team and its potential impact on the league.

Building Legion XIII

Upon joining LIV Golf, Rahm formed the Legion XIII team, and went on to explain the significance of the team’s name and logo. In a strategic move, Rahm roped in his close ally Tyrrell Hatton and rising talents Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent to join Legion XIII. England’s Tyrrell Hatton has officially joined the Saudi-funded LIV Golf, becoming a key part of Rahm’s new team. Rahm demonstrated pride in the team and brand they are building, describing Hatton as a fierce competitor and proven champion.

Implications for LIV Golf

The announcement of Rahm’s move follows hot on the heels of Tyrrell Hatton’s own public declaration to join LIV Golf. With Hatton, ranked No. 16 in the world and boasting seven victories worldwide, LIV Golf now boasts of 13 teams. Each 54-hole event awards a hefty $4 million to the individual winner, amplifying the stakes of the league. Rahm’s candid revelation about his experience underscores the personal and professional considerations athletes must weigh in such significant decisions.