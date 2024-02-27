Mastercard and Butterfield Bank Boost Charity Donations to $150K at Bermuda Golf Event

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship witnessed a remarkable collaboration between Mastercard and Butterfield Bank, culminating in a substantial $150,000 donation to local charities through an innovative fundraising initiative. The partnership, centered around the PGA Tour event held at Port Royal Golf Club in Southampton, underscores both organizations' commitment to making a positive impact on Bermuda's local community.

Strategic Partnership Enhances Charitable Giving

At the heart of this year's fundraising success was a unique approach to charitable donations. For every purchase made using Butterfield Mastercard debit and credit cards at the championship's merchandise tent, Mastercard agreed to match the amount dollar for dollar. This initiative significantly boosted the total donations, directly benefiting Birdies for Charity, a program designed by Butterfield to support local charitable causes. Moreover, an innovative feature was introduced, allowing attendees to access a new Butterfield Mastercard rest area by donating $10 or more. Those generous enough to donate $35 or more were rewarded with a free tile tracker device and entered into a draw for a gift certificate, further incentivizing charitable contributions.

Community Impact and Corporate Responsibility

Mastercard and Butterfield Bank's partnership extends beyond financial contributions, reflecting a shared vision for community wellbeing and corporate responsibility. Jimena Elia, Mastercard's country manager, highlighted the initiative's role in fostering thriving communities, expressing pride in the significant impact achieved through collaboration. Peter Fawn, Butterfield’s group head of card services, echoed this sentiment, thanking attendees and Butterfield Mastercard clients for their generous support. The concerted effort not only underscores the companies' commitment to social responsibility but also enhances the charitable impact of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, further embedding the event within the fabric of Bermuda's community.

Looking Ahead: Building on Success

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship sets a new benchmark for charitable fundraising within the context of major sporting events, demonstrating the power of strategic partnerships in amplifying charitable impact. As both Mastercard and Butterfield Bank reflect on the success of this initiative, the focus shifts towards future events and the potential for furthering community support. This year's achievements offer a promising blueprint for leveraging corporate partnerships to enhance charitable contributions, setting the stage for continued community engagement and support in the years to come.

The collaborative efforts of Mastercard and Butterfield Bank during the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship exemplify the transformative potential of corporate social responsibility. By channeling resources and influence towards meaningful causes, these organizations play a pivotal role in enriching the lives of individuals and communities alike, paving the way for a future where corporate and community interests align in pursuit of a better world.