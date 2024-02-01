Massachusetts Gaming Commission Uncovers Non-Compliance Issues with BetMGM, Fanatics Sportsbook and MGM Springfield's Sportsbook

In a recent development, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has uncovered non-compliance issues with three major sports betting operators. BetMGM, a well-known name in the industry, faces the most significant violation. An audit by the commission revealed that the operator accepted more than 15,000 illicit bets on a single college football player prop, on its same-game parlay platform. The illegal wagers amount to over $200,000, a substantial figure that has drawn the ire of the MGC. The state of Massachusetts strictly prohibits prop betting on college athletes, making this breach a serious offense.

BetMGM Under Scrutiny

As a result of this breach, BetMGM is now subjected to an adjudicatory hearing. The hearing, which will take place after the Super Bowl Halftime Show props are made available, could lead to severe penalties for the operator. These penalties could include sports betting license sanctions, a step that would significantly impact BetMGM's operations in Massachusetts.

Repeat Offenses and Further Investigations

Meanwhile, Fanatics Sportsbook, another prominent betting operator, was found to have violated Massachusetts sports betting laws for the second time. The operator allowed a bet on a Boston University college basketball game, following a previous incident involving a Boston College bowl game wager. Initially, the MGC had planned an adjudicatory hearing for the first violation, but it has since decided to have the Investigation and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) review both issues. Any fine or license revocation resulting from these violations will require commission approval.

MGM Springfield's Non-Compliance Issue

Lastly, MGM Springfield's sportsbook has also come under the MGC's radar for permitting a bet involving a Northeastern basketball game, which was part of an 8-leg parlay. Interestingly, two selections of the parlay were graded as losses before the Northeastern game occurred, and the bet was not refunded. The MGC has directed this case to the IEB for further investigation and possible penalties.

In conclusion, the MGC's chair, Kathy Judd-Stein, emphasized the importance of swiftly resolving these issues to protect student-athletes and uphold the integrity of the state's sports betting laws. These cases highlight the ongoing struggle of regulating the rapidly evolving industry of sports betting, and the need for operators to strictly adhere to established laws and regulations.