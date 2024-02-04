Mason Vaccari Breaks Losing Streak as Kingston Frontenacs Defeat Peterborough Petes

On a chilly winter night, the Kingston Frontenacs reigned supreme over the Peterborough Petes with a 4-2 victory. This marked the fifth encounter between the East Division rivals during this season. Against the odds and despite a series of losses, goaltender Mason Vaccari found his rhythm, securing his first win in a month. His previous triumph dated back to January 5 against the Ottawa 67's, after which he faced a disheartening string of six consecutive losses.

Vaccari's Redemption

The game was a significant turnaround for Vaccari. Despite being outperformed by his counterpart, Zach Bowen of the Petes, who made an impressive 34 saves, Vaccari's 18 saves were enough to end his losing streak and give him a well-deserved win. The victory was a testament to Vaccari's resilience, a testament to a goaltender's ability to bounce back after a series of disappointing performances.

First Goal Celebration for Velliaris

The match also marked a milestone for Xander Velliaris, who scored his first goal in the Ontario Hockey League. This decisive point shot in the second period was a significant contribution to Kingston's lead. The young player's performance was a ray of hope and a promise of great potential that could be a game-changer for the Frontenacs in future matches.

Soto's Power-play Goals Lead Kingston to Victory

Matthew Soto, another Frontenacs player, made a notable contribution to the victory with two power-play goals, one of which was the game-winner, and an assist. His presence on the ice was undeniable as he led his team to its third victory in the last ten games. Interestingly, two of those wins were against the Petes, indicating a particular advantage that the Frontenacs may have over this rival team.

The Frontenacs' victory improved their record to 22-23-1-0, while the Petes' record dipped to 16-26-5-1. As the Petes prepare to host the Mississauga Steelheads for Indigenous Heritage Night on Thursday, February 8, they will undoubtedly be seeking to bounce back from this tough loss. On the other hand, the Frontenacs will be looking to build on this momentum in their upcoming games, with the hope of climbing further up in the East Division.