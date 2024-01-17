Mason Shrout: First Player in Preble County to Score 2,000 Career Points

In a momentous occasion for Preble Shawnee and Preble County, Mason Shrout etched his name in the annals of local basketball history. The senior player became the first-ever to reach the illustrious 2,000-career point mark, a feat he achieved during a triumphant 79-39 victory against Bradford on January 12. The game was not just another win for Preble Shawnee; it was a monumental event that celebrated the dedication, skill, and talent of one of its finest basketball players.

A Milestone in Motion

Shrout's journey to this extraordinary milestone began long before the game against Bradford. Entering the match, he needed just 13 points to hit the 2,000-point mark. Displaying his trademark skill and determination, Shrout ended the game with a total of 25 points, surpassing the mark with a layup in the second period. But this wasn't his only achievement of the night. Shrout also became the career assists leader at Preble Shawnee, cementing his status as a pivotal player in the team's success.

Gratitude and Team Spirit

As the crowd roared and celebrated his achievement, Shrout expressed gratitude towards God, his family, teammates, and community for their unwavering support. His accomplishment, he reminded those present, was not a sole endeavor but the result of a collective effort. This sentiment resonates with Shrout's ethos of putting the team before the self, a value ingrained in him since childhood.

Pride and Acknowledgment

Preble Shawnee's coach, Jake Turner, shared in the joy of Shrout's accomplishment. He underscored the rarity of a player surpassing 2,000 points in Ohio High School basketball, highlighting the significance of Shrout's achievement. The event was particularly special as it occurred during a home game, adding a layer of meaning for both Shrout and the local community who have been part of his journey.