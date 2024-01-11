en English
NFL

Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter

In a twist of fate, former Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph is set to start his first playoff game since high school, marking a significant milestone in an otherwise tumultuous career. Rudolph, who had been the third-string quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has not only revived his NFL career but has also led the Steelers to three straight victories towards the end of the season. The playoff game against the Buffalo Bills could be a watershed moment for Rudolph and his future prospects in the NFL.

The Resurgence of Mason Rudolph

Despite battling internal struggles and doubts about his future in the league, Rudolph managed to overcome his mental hurdles and display commendable performance in limited opportunities. His perseverance and hard work have paid off, allowing him to earn the starting position for the crucial playoff game. Rudolph’s surprising surge in performance has given the Steelers’ offense a much-needed boost of efficiency, leading to a drastic improvement in the team’s Expected Points Added (EPA) per play.

Stepping Up for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been on a roll with three straight wins since Rudolph took over at quarterback, are seeking their first playoff victory since 2016. They are set to face the Buffalo Bills, a team that has been on fire in the AFC. The game’s conditions promise to be challenging, with high winds and possible snow showers expected. How Rudolph performs under these conditions could determine whether the Steelers can break their three-game postseason losing streak.

Rudolph: A Testament to Perseverance

Rudolph’s journey from a record-setting quarterback in South Carolina to an unrestricted free agent with no offers and then to a starting position in a playoff game is a testament to his resilience. Guided by interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner and head coach Mike Tomlin’s ‘football justice’ philosophy, Rudolph has contributed to key wins, earning newfound respect from fans and former teammates alike. As Rudolph gears up for the playoff game against the Bills, his story serves as a reminder of the power of perseverance and the surprising turns that a career in professional sports can take.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

