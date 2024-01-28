Maserati and Giovanni Soldini End Historic 11-Year Ocean Navigation Partnership

After a remarkable journey spanning 11 years and over 200,000 nautical miles, the partnership between Italian sailor Giovanni Soldini and luxury automobile brand Maserati has come to an end. This historic collaboration, which saw the inception of the Maserati VOR70 monohull and the Maserati Multi70 trimaran, has carved a niche in the annals of ocean navigation with its groundbreaking achievements.

A Voyage of Records and Triumphs

The Maserati-Soldini alliance was nothing short of extraordinary as it set nine new records on historic sailing routes, participated in 27 international regattas, and spotlighted the prowess of the Maserati Multi70, the only MOD class yacht to have completed a global circumnavigation four times - once as a monohull and three times as a trimaran.

The Pioneering Energy-Independent Sail

The Maserati Multi70 made waves in 2023 with its global voyage that demonstrated full energy independence. Ingeniously utilizing solar power and an electric engine, it became the first ocean racing yacht to self-produce its required energy for extended voyages. This innovation was a testament to the team's commitment to sustainable practices and technological advancement in the realm of sailing.

The Trimaran's Contribution to Oceanography

While the Maserati Multi70 was an icon of racing accomplishment, it also served as a valuable tool for environmental research. The trimaran contributed to UNESCO's monitoring program by collecting critical oceanographic data, including CO2 levels, salinity, and temperature. These efforts underscored the partnership's commitment to environmental responsibility and scientific progress.

As this chapter closes, Soldini extended his gratitude towards Maserati, the partners, and his crew for their unwavering support and significant contributions to the project's success. The Maserati-Soldini partnership's legacy will undoubtedly inspire future endeavors in the field of ocean navigation and sustainable sailing.