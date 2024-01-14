Mascots ‘Binbin’ and ‘Nini’ Unveiled for 9th Asian Winter Games 2025

In the chilly embrace of winter, Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, China, warmed up to a delightful spectacle as the mascots for the upcoming 9th Asian Winter Games 2025 made their public debut. The mascots, endearing Siberian tiger figures named ‘Binbin’ and ‘Nini’, were introduced at the Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival on January 13, 2024. These titanic inflatables, embodying the city’s hospitality, are poised to become the welcoming faces of the much-anticipated games.

Symbolizing the Spirit of Harbin

The design of ‘Binbin’ and ‘Nini’ is steeped in local culture and symbolism. The inspiration traced back to the birth of two Siberian tiger cubs in Harbin in 2023, a significant event that resonated deeply with the city’s inhabitants. The mascots, hence, not only serve as charming ambassadors for the games but also encapsulate the essence and spirit of the region.

Generating Excitement for the Games

The unveiling of the mascots is part of the city’s robust promotional activities for the 9th Asian Winter Games. Their presence at the Harbin Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival, one of the region’s marquee winter events, aims to generate excitement and anticipation for the games while accentuating Harbin’s readiness to host athletes and spectators from across Asia. The mascots’ debut was met with great enthusiasm, further heightening the anticipation for the games.

More Than Just Mascots

Alongside ‘Binbin’ and ‘Nini’, the official emblem for the games was also revealed, weaving together a short track speed skater figure, a lilac flower, and dancing ribbons. This emblem, much like the mascots, echoes the fusion of sport, regional symbolism, and celebration. As the countdown to the 9th Asian Winter Games 2025 continues, ‘Binbin’ and ‘Nini’ will continue to charm and inspire as they embody the spirit of the games and the hospitality of Harbin.