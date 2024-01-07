Maryville R-II Coaching Staff Embraces Three Dimensional Coaching

In a bid to revolutionize their approach to coaching, the Maryville R-II coaching staff recently underwent professional development training in three dimensional coaching. The session, orchestrated in December, was conducted under the guidance of Mitch Hull, the director of professional development at the 3D Institute.

A New Approach to Coaching

The crux of the training was pivoted towards nurturing more profound relationships between the coaches, players, and parents. Additionally, it aimed to instill a positive team ambiance where each player is valued and possesses a voice.

The 3D Institute and Its Objectives

Established in 2014, the 3D Institute has been on a mission to provide high-quality training in sports. The ultimate goal is to equip individuals to realize their objectives across three dimensions. These dimensions are the physical, psychological, and heart dimensions.

Three Dimensional Framework: A Holistic Approach

The three-dimensional framework encapsulates the fundamentals, which include physical skills and techniques. The second dimension is psychology, which encompasses motivation, confidence, and emotions. The final dimension is the heart, focusing on values and self-worth. This comprehensive framework is engineered to augment the mentoring and teaching capabilities of the coaches, ensuring that players receive all-around support and development in their sporting careers.