en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Maryville R-II Coaching Staff Embraces Three Dimensional Coaching

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
Maryville R-II Coaching Staff Embraces Three Dimensional Coaching

In a bid to revolutionize their approach to coaching, the Maryville R-II coaching staff recently underwent professional development training in three dimensional coaching. The session, orchestrated in December, was conducted under the guidance of Mitch Hull, the director of professional development at the 3D Institute.

A New Approach to Coaching

The crux of the training was pivoted towards nurturing more profound relationships between the coaches, players, and parents. Additionally, it aimed to instill a positive team ambiance where each player is valued and possesses a voice.

The 3D Institute and Its Objectives

Established in 2014, the 3D Institute has been on a mission to provide high-quality training in sports. The ultimate goal is to equip individuals to realize their objectives across three dimensions. These dimensions are the physical, psychological, and heart dimensions.

Three Dimensional Framework: A Holistic Approach

The three-dimensional framework encapsulates the fundamentals, which include physical skills and techniques. The second dimension is psychology, which encompasses motivation, confidence, and emotions. The final dimension is the heart, focusing on values and self-worth. This comprehensive framework is engineered to augment the mentoring and teaching capabilities of the coaches, ensuring that players receive all-around support and development in their sporting careers.

0
Education Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Shining a Light on Child Trafficking: An Event Calling for Community Action
In the face of alarming statistics highlighting the vulnerability of children to human trafficking, an upcoming event aims to shed light on this issue, focusing on the roles of social media, education, and substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Great American Eagle Society and the First Reform Church in Landis, where the event is slated to
Shining a Light on Child Trafficking: An Event Calling for Community Action
Blind Students Pay Musical Tribute to Father Ray Brennan
17 mins ago
Blind Students Pay Musical Tribute to Father Ray Brennan
YouGov Poll Uncovers Parents' Concerns About Daily School Attendance
21 mins ago
YouGov Poll Uncovers Parents' Concerns About Daily School Attendance
Uttar Pradesh's Novel Initiative for Pre-school Learning in Anganwadi Centres
7 mins ago
Uttar Pradesh's Novel Initiative for Pre-school Learning in Anganwadi Centres
Bouillon de lecture: Igniting a Literary Renaissance in Agde
11 mins ago
Bouillon de lecture: Igniting a Literary Renaissance in Agde
Ordination of 16 Deacons: A Testament to the Enduring Strength of Catholic Faith in Accra
16 mins ago
Ordination of 16 Deacons: A Testament to the Enduring Strength of Catholic Faith in Accra
Latest Headlines
World News
Brazilian Study Finds No Major Change in Foodborne Infections Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
1 min
Brazilian Study Finds No Major Change in Foodborne Infections Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
UMKC Triumphs Over Portland State in College Basketball Showdown
1 min
UMKC Triumphs Over Portland State in College Basketball Showdown
McAnulty Family's 13-Year Struggle For Habitable Home Prompts Apology from Aspire Housing
1 min
McAnulty Family's 13-Year Struggle For Habitable Home Prompts Apology from Aspire Housing
Luke Pollard: The Elections, The NHS Crisis, and the Cost of Living
2 mins
Luke Pollard: The Elections, The NHS Crisis, and the Cost of Living
Ric Flair Stirs Excitement with AEW Collision Appearance
2 mins
Ric Flair Stirs Excitement with AEW Collision Appearance
Texas State Bobcats Suffer Defeat Against Georgia State Panthers in a Close Women's Basketball Game
6 mins
Texas State Bobcats Suffer Defeat Against Georgia State Panthers in a Close Women's Basketball Game
Jordan Love Steps Up: The New Face of Green Bay Packers
6 mins
Jordan Love Steps Up: The New Face of Green Bay Packers
A New Era for Australian Cricket: The Post-Warner Landscape
6 mins
A New Era for Australian Cricket: The Post-Warner Landscape
The Silent Health Hazard: Self-Medication in Afghanistan's Jawzjan Province
6 mins
The Silent Health Hazard: Self-Medication in Afghanistan's Jawzjan Province
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
46 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
51 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
55 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app