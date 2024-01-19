Maryville Parks and Recreation Tracks Visits Using Mobile Data: A New Dawn for Public Services

Maryville Parks and Recreation (MPR), located in Maryville, Missouri, utilized the power of mobile data analytics to track an impressive 380,480 visits to their facilities and parks in the year 2023. This technological approach, leveraging the services of Placer.ai, offered a wealth of insights into visitor trends, regional influence, and most frequented destinations, thereby paving the way for informed decision-making on maintenance and capital improvement priorities.

Harnessing Mobile Data for Public Benefit

Placer.ai is a tool that aggregates anonymized mobile location data, offering insights into key aspects of visitor behavior. These include the sheer number of visits, duration of stay, geographical origins of visitors, and the subsequent destinations they choose post-visit. Addressing potential privacy concerns, Jeff Stubblefield, the MPR Director, assured that all data remains anonymized, safeguarding the privacy of individuals while still providing valuable insights for public service improvement.

Insights Informing Improvements

The data analysis revealed that the Maryville Community Center was the crown jewel of MPR facilities, attracting the highest number of visitors with 161,300 visits. Following closely were the Beal Park and Donaldson Westside Park. The data also underlined the popularity of the Thomson Splash 'N' Play, which drew 18,200 visits from a diverse range of geographic origins. This reflects the regional influence of MPR and its ability to attract visitors far and wide.

New Registrations and Collaborations

Alongside these findings, MPR announced the commencement of registrations for a host of activities. These include a new pickleball league, a Daddy-Daughter Dance with a Hollywood theme, a youth soccer clinic, coed volleyball, and youth summer baseball, softball, and T-ball programs. Funding for accessing Placer.ai's services was made possible through a joint agreement between MPR, the Maryville Tourism Committee, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, Nodaway County Economic Development, and the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization, who collectively shouldered the cost of a two-year subscription.