Maryland Invites Public Input on Hunting and Trapping Seasons Changes

Maryland's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting the public to participate in shaping the future of hunting and trapping seasons. As of now, proposed changes for the 2024-2026 seasons, along with the 2024-2025 migratory game bird seasons and bag limits, are open for review and comment.

Your Voice Matters: Shaping Maryland's Hunting and Trapping Seasons

The DNR has taken the initial steps in developing proposed concepts for the upcoming hunting and trapping seasons by considering stakeholder input. Now, it's your turn to have a say. Proposed changes include combining hunting zones, eliminating bag limits for red squirrels, extending trapping seasons, and increasing antlerless deer harvest limits.

To participate in this democratic process, you can access the proposed regulations online, including the proposed migratory game bird seasons and bag limits. The comment period extends until Feb. 26, so don't miss your chance to contribute to the conversation.

Proposed Changes: A New Era for Hunting and Trapping

Some of the most significant changes include:

Combining hunting zones: The DNR suggests combining the sea duck and offshore waterfowl hunting zones to simplify rules and improve access for hunters.

This proposal aims to give hunters more flexibility and control over managing red squirrel populations.

By lengthening the trapping seasons, the DNR hopes to provide more opportunities for trappers and better manage these populations.

The proposal seeks to increase the harvest limits to maintain healthy deer populations and minimize conflicts with humans.

How to Make Your Voice Heard

Your opinion is valuable, and the DNR wants to hear it. To submit your comments online, visit the DNR website and follow the instructions provided. If you prefer, you can also share your thoughts by phone, fax, or in writing. The deadline for public comment is Feb. 26, so act now to help shape Maryland's hunting and trapping seasons.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is taking a significant step towards engaging the public in the decision-making process for the upcoming hunting and trapping seasons. Don't miss your chance to contribute to this important conversation. Your input will help create regulations that balance the needs of hunters, trappers, wildlife, and the environment.