Maryland Football 2024: Opportunities and Challenges Loom Large in Season Schedule

As we delve into the 2024 Maryland football schedule, we see a unique mix of challenges and opportunities. An apparent advantage for the team is the absence of games against top-tier teams like Michigan and Ohio State. They are also not facing Washington, Wisconsin, and UCLA, which are traditionally tough opponents.

A Bracing Start

Despite these apparent advantages, the schedule includes potential pitfalls, especially early in the season. Critical matchups include away games against Oregon and Penn State. These matches are expected to be particularly challenging due to the strength and prowess of these teams. A subsequent game against Minnesota, on the heels of a clash with USC, adds to the tough stretch. These games demand exceptional preparation and resilience from the team.

The Need for Early Wins

With the challenging games lined up, it is crucial for Maryland to accumulate wins early in the season. These early victories can create a buffer and provide a morale boost for the more difficult games later on. The non-conference schedule features matches against UConn and Villanova. These games should not be underestimated, but are largely seen as winnable matches, providing the chance for the team to gain momentum.

Threats and Opportunities in the Big Ten

A non-conference game at Virginia poses a threat, especially coming just a week after the Big Ten opener. Despite this, Maryland’s Big Ten schedule presents a significant opportunity. They will not face Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, UCLA, Washington, or Wisconsin. These absences could pave the way for a successful run in the Big Ten.