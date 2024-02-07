Mary Immaculate College Triumphs over TUS Midwest in Fitzgibbon Cup Quarter-Final

Mary Immaculate College has emerged victorious over TUS Midwest in a riveting Limerick derby, with a triumphant score of 1-25 to 1-17. This decisive win has propelled the team into the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals, marking their first appearance at this stage since 2020.

Advertisment

Mary I's Dominance

The match kicked off with Mary I asserting their dominance, posting nine of the first 11 scores. The team showcased a powerful forward line, with notable contributions from Shane Meehan, Devon Ryan, and Shane O'Brien. Meehan's goal, scored just before half-time, proved to be a pivotal point in the game, stretching Mary I's lead to 1-15 to 1-7. Meehan ended the match with 1-2, while Ryan and O'Brien notched 0-11 and 0-4 respectively.

Key Players Shine

Advertisment

Key players for Mary I included defender PJ Fanning, who displayed exceptional versatility by scoring twice, and Cathal Quinn, who added 0-3 to the tally and provided five assists. Their performances were instrumental in maintaining the team's momentum and keeping TUS Midwest at bay.

TUS Midwest's Struggle

TUS Midwest, on the other hand, saw commendable efforts from Kyle Shelly and Seán Kenneally, who scored 0-9 and 1-2 respectively. However, their performance was stymied by the loss of Eoghan Connolly due to a leg injury. Despite a late surge, TUS Midwest could not overcome the deficit established by Mary I's fast start and strong defense.

Mary I's Victory

Despite the absence of Galway forward Declan McLoughlin due to a hand injury, Mary I's performance remained undeterred. Their comprehensive victory over TUS Midwest is a testament to their tenacity and skill. As the match concluded, the focus now shifts to their upcoming challenge in the semi-finals, with hopes riding high on the team's continued success.