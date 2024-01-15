Mary Earps and Ella Toone: Manchester United Duo Among Finalists for Prestigious Football Award

The crescendo of applause echoed through the grand hall in London, England as Manchester United footballers Mary Earps and Ella Toone were announced as part of a prestigious group of 11 finalists for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023. Garnering a significant number of votes from fellow professional footballers, these two athletes stood out for their exceptional performances from August 1, 2022, to August 20, 2023, for both their club and national teams.
A Unique Award
In the world of football, this award holds a special place due to its unique voting process. Unlike other accolades, this particular award is dictated solely by the votes of professional footballers. Over 6,000 athletes cast their votes, the highest form of peer recognition in the sport, underlining the players' outstanding prowess and command on the field.
Unforgettable Performances
Both Earps and Toone have been instrumental in Manchester United's success, but their contributions didn't stop there. They also represented England with distinction at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where the Lionesses proved their strength, finishing runners-up to Spain. Toone was particularly potent in the tournament, scoring a breathtaking goal against Australia in the semi-final. Earps, on the other hand, showcased her mettle by saving a penalty in the final, earning her the Golden Glove award. Her formidable skill in goal also helped her set a record for the most Women's Super League clean sheets, a total of 14, winning the division's namesake prize.
Former United Player Recognized
In addition to Earps and Toone, the roster of finalists also featured former Manchester United player Alessia Russo. Having transferred to Arsenal during the summer, Russo's recognition in the final selection serves as a testament to her significant contributions to the Reds during her tenure with the club. This trifecta of recognition for current and former Manchester United players highlights the club's continuing influence and dominance in global football.