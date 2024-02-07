Marshall Triumphs Over Coastal Carolina in Men's Basketball

In a thrilling display of athleticism and team synergy, the Marshall Men's Basketball team clinched a decisive 91-76 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, Feb. 3. The match, held at the Cam Henderson Center, saw senior forward Obinna Anochili-Killen lead the charge with a career-high 30 points and his second consecutive double-double, which included ten rebounds.

Marshall's Performance

Marshall's performance was a significant step up from their previous game, hitting the mark with a 51% shooting accuracy and sinking 14 successful three-pointers. Kevon Voyles, another notable player, supported the winning effort with a personal best of 26 points, making five of those shots from beyond the arc. The team's dominance was palpable right from the start, leading by a hefty 16 points by halftime and maintaining their advantage even as the second half proved more competitive.

Impact on Season Standings

The victory balances Marshall's overall record to an even 12-12 and places them fourth in the Sun Belt Conference with a 7-4 record. Conversely, the loss deepens Coastal Carolina's struggle, worsening their overall record to 6-16 and their conference play to a less-than-stellar 3-8.

Coastal Carolina's Efforts

Despite the loss, Coastal Carolina's players gave a fight. Jacob Meyer emerged as their top scorer with 22 points, while John Ojiako secured a double-double of his own with 20 points and 13 rebounds. In their post-game reflections, Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni highlighted the team's efficiency and shot-making prowess as key elements to their success.