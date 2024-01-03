Marseille’s Iliman Ndiaye Denies Transfer Rumours Despite Underwhelming Performance

Centre-forward Iliman Ndiaye, 23, has expressed his intention to stay with French football club Marseille amid rumors of a potential move in the January transfer window. The Senegalese footballer’s performance since his £20m transfer from Sheffield United has been underwhelming, triggering speculation about his future at the club.

Struggling to Find Form

After a sterling performance at Sheffield United, which played a noteworthy role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League, Ndiaye’s move to Marseille last summer was highly anticipated. However, since the switch, he has managed to find the back of the net only once in 15 appearances. Despite these struggles, Ndiaye remains optimistic about his future at the club and has no intention of moving elsewhere.

Interest from Premier League Clubs

Despite Ndiaye’s lackluster form, Premier League club Everton and his former team, Sheffield United, have both shown interest in acquiring the forward. Sheffield United’s owner, Prince Abdullah, has even hinted at the possibility of a return to Bramall Lane for Ndiaye.

Looking Ahead: The Africa Cup of Nations

Ndiaye, along with teammates Ismaïla Sarr and Pape Gueye, is set to represent Senegal in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast. This will be his first AFCON appearance. The players are eager to represent both Senegal and Marseille on the international stage and are hopeful that a strong performance at the tournament will provide a much-needed confidence boost.

As the January transfer window draws near, it remains to be seen whether Ndiaye’s stance will change. For now, however, the young forward is focused on delivering for both his club and country.