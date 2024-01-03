en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Marseille’s Iliman Ndiaye Denies Transfer Rumours Despite Underwhelming Performance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:57 am EST
Marseille’s Iliman Ndiaye Denies Transfer Rumours Despite Underwhelming Performance

Centre-forward Iliman Ndiaye, 23, has expressed his intention to stay with French football club Marseille amid rumors of a potential move in the January transfer window. The Senegalese footballer’s performance since his £20m transfer from Sheffield United has been underwhelming, triggering speculation about his future at the club.

Struggling to Find Form

After a sterling performance at Sheffield United, which played a noteworthy role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League, Ndiaye’s move to Marseille last summer was highly anticipated. However, since the switch, he has managed to find the back of the net only once in 15 appearances. Despite these struggles, Ndiaye remains optimistic about his future at the club and has no intention of moving elsewhere.

Interest from Premier League Clubs

Despite Ndiaye’s lackluster form, Premier League club Everton and his former team, Sheffield United, have both shown interest in acquiring the forward. Sheffield United’s owner, Prince Abdullah, has even hinted at the possibility of a return to Bramall Lane for Ndiaye.

Looking Ahead: The Africa Cup of Nations

Ndiaye, along with teammates Ismaïla Sarr and Pape Gueye, is set to represent Senegal in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast. This will be his first AFCON appearance. The players are eager to represent both Senegal and Marseille on the international stage and are hopeful that a strong performance at the tournament will provide a much-needed confidence boost.

As the January transfer window draws near, it remains to be seen whether Ndiaye’s stance will change. For now, however, the young forward is focused on delivering for both his club and country.

0
France Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate

By Bijay Laxmi

Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy

By BNN Correspondents

Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner

By Salman Khan

China Launches Anti-Dumping Probe into EU Liquor: A Strategic Trade Dispute

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Group Advocates 14th Amendment to Disqualify Trump from 2024 Ballot ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
Group Advocates 14th Amendment to Disqualify Trump from 2024 Ballot ...
heart comment 0
Rise of Connected Products in India: A Study by Capgemini

By Nimrah Khatoon

Rise of Connected Products in India: A Study by Capgemini
Arizona’s Gas Prices Buck National Trend with Slight Increase

By Olalekan Adigun

Arizona's Gas Prices Buck National Trend with Slight Increase
Artillery Exchange Escalates Tensions Between North and South Korea

By Safak Costu

Artillery Exchange Escalates Tensions Between North and South Korea
Trepwise: A Strategy Consulting Firm Pushing Boundaries

By Justice Nwafor

Trepwise: A Strategy Consulting Firm Pushing Boundaries
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate
3 mins
Revolutionizing Animal Feed: A New Method to Predict Residual Phytate
Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy
4 mins
Brave Customer Thwarts Attempted Robbery at CVS Pharmacy
Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner
6 mins
Luke Goodridge Joins Bulkley Richardson as New Partner
China Launches Anti-Dumping Probe into EU Liquor: A Strategic Trade Dispute
6 mins
China Launches Anti-Dumping Probe into EU Liquor: A Strategic Trade Dispute
Group Advocates 14th Amendment to Disqualify Trump from 2024 Ballot
6 mins
Group Advocates 14th Amendment to Disqualify Trump from 2024 Ballot
Rise of Connected Products in India: A Study by Capgemini
6 mins
Rise of Connected Products in India: A Study by Capgemini
Arizona's Gas Prices Buck National Trend with Slight Increase
6 mins
Arizona's Gas Prices Buck National Trend with Slight Increase
Artillery Exchange Escalates Tensions Between North and South Korea
13 mins
Artillery Exchange Escalates Tensions Between North and South Korea
Trepwise: A Strategy Consulting Firm Pushing Boundaries
13 mins
Trepwise: A Strategy Consulting Firm Pushing Boundaries
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
4 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
5 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
5 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
7 hours
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
7 hours
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
12 hours
World Athletics Ratifies Long-Distance Records Set by Albertson, Sorokin, and Ingebrigtsen
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
14 hours
Deutsche Bank Pledges $5M to Combat Human Trafficking in New Mexico
Prominent Law Firm Countersues Former Clients Over Unpaid Legal Fees
14 hours
Prominent Law Firm Countersues Former Clients Over Unpaid Legal Fees
Ohio School District Warns Potential Intruders: Staff May Be Armed
15 hours
Ohio School District Warns Potential Intruders: Staff May Be Armed

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app