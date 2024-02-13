Married to the Game: The Untold Stories of Footballers' Wives

In the realm of football, the spotlight often shines brightest on the players. But what about the women behind them? The wives, partners, and supporters who share in their triumphs and trials? A new documentary, 'Married to the Game', delves into this world, shedding light on the experiences of footballers' wives. The who, what, when, and where? This documentary, released on Prime Video, explores the lives of several WAGs, including Taylor Ward, wife of Riyad Mahrez, following their move to Saudi Arabia.
The Sudden Move and the Emotional Rollercoaster
In a candid moment from the documentary, Taylor Ward reveals her emotional turmoil following Mahrez's sudden transfer to Al Ahli. "I was in shock," she admits. "One day, we were living in Manchester, and the next, we were packing our bags for Jeddah." The swiftness of the move, coupled with the cultural differences and restrictions she would face in Saudi Arabia, left Ward feeling overwhelmed.
Challenges, Adjustments, and Surprises
Life in Saudi Arabia presented a steep learning curve for Ward. From house hunting in Jeddah to navigating the nuances of her new environment, she encountered numerous challenges. Yet, despite the initial shock, Ward shares that she has been pleasantly surprised by her experience in the Middle East."I've discovered a different side of life here," she says, "a slower pace, a different rhythm."
The Dynamics of Being a WAG
Beyond Ward's story, 'Married to the Game' provides insights into the lives of other footballers' wives. It highlights the dynamics of their relationships, the challenges they face, and the surprising positives they discover. For instance, Ash Turner, wife of Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner, shares her experience of moving to London from the United States when her husband signed for Arsenal in 2022."The intensity of the Premier League compared to the MLS was a shock," she admits. "And not having family nearby for support made it even harder."
Yet, Turner, like Ward, found unexpected positives in her new situation. "I've learned to be more independent, more resilient," she says. "And I've discovered a whole new community of women who understand exactly what I'm going through."
In conclusion, 'Married to the Game' offers an enlightening look into the world of footballers' wives. It reveals their struggles, their triumphs, and the human stories that lie beneath the glamorous facade of professional football. As Ward puts it, "It's not just about being married to the game. It's about being married to a person who plays it. And that comes with its own unique set of challenges and rewards."