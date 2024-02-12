Marquette Women's Lacrosse Opens Season with Dominant Win, Faces Challenging Road Ahead

The Marquette women's lacrosse team kicked off their 2024 season with a resounding 18-12 victory over Cincinnati. The Golden Eagles, who had received votes in the preseason poll, took an early lead and never looked back.

Strong Start Despite Preseason Poll Snub

Despite being dropped from the latest poll, Marquette showcased their prowess in their season opener. With Riley Schultz, Meg Bireley, Tess Osburn, Leigh Steiner, and Hannah Greving leading the charge, the Golden Eagles dominated the game from the outset.

Key Players Shine in Victory

Schultz, Bireley, Osburn, Steiner, and Greving were instrumental in Marquette's triumph. Their combined efforts and exceptional skills propelled the team to victory, setting the tone for the rest of the season.

Tough Road Ahead

Although Marquette's performance against Cincinnati was impressive, they face a challenging road ahead. With their recent drop from the poll, every game becomes a critical opportunity to prove their worth.

Rutgers, Yale, and Princeton continue to receive votes, while Stanford and Villanova have replaced Marquette and Jacksonville. Northwestern, currently the top-ranked team in the country, remains a significant obstacle on Marquette's schedule.

Denver and Michigan also hold top 10 positions, and Connecticut is ranked 24th. Villanova, the only Marquette opponent receiving votes in the latest poll, presents another challenge for the Golden Eagles.

Marquette's next game is against Louisville on Friday morning, followed by a highly anticipated matchup against Northwestern on Monday evening. As the Golden Eagles navigate this challenging stretch, their focus remains on showcasing their skills and reclaiming their place in the rankings.

After a strong start to the season, the Marquette women's lacrosse team faces a challenging road ahead. With Northwestern and other top-ranked opponents on the horizon, the Golden Eagles must maintain their focus and determination to reclaim their position in the rankings.

Despite being dropped from the latest poll, Marquette's victory over Cincinnati showcases their potential. As they continue to prove their worth on the field, the Golden Eagles are poised to make a lasting impact in the 2024 season.