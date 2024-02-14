Marquee Sports Network Unveils 2024 Cubs Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

February 14, 2024 - Baseball fans rejoice! The Marquee Sports Network has just unveiled its 2024 Cubs Spring Training broadcast schedule, a veritable feast of baseball action. The lineup includes all 18 home games at the iconic Sloan Park, as well as nine away games. But that's not all. In a thrilling addition to the roster, the network will broadcast the 'Spring Breakout' game, pitting Cubs minor leaguers against their White Sox counterparts.

A Spring Training Extravaganza

The Marquee Sports Network's announcement has sent ripples of excitement through the baseball community. With the Spring Training season just around the corner, fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to watch their favorite players in action. The network's comprehensive broadcast schedule ensures that no moment of the action will be missed.

Sloan Park, the Cubs' Spring Training home since 2014, will once again play host to all 18 home games. This stunning venue, with its capacity to seat over 15,000 fans, has become synonymous with the excitement and energy of Spring Training.

The 'Spring Breakout' Game

One of the most eagerly anticipated events on the Marquee Sports Network's broadcast schedule is the 'Spring Breakout' game. This special matchup, featuring minor leaguers from the Cubs and White Sox, promises to be a thrilling showcase of emerging talent.

The 'Road to Wrigley' crew will be on hand to host the game, bringing their signature blend of insightful commentary and infectious enthusiasm. For fans looking to discover the stars of tomorrow, this is an event not to be missed.

30 Days Free Viewing

In a move that is sure to delight fans, the Marquee Sports Network is offering up to 30 days of free viewing on its app for new subscribers. This generous offer provides the perfect opportunity to immerse oneself in the excitement of Spring Training, without any financial commitment.

To take advantage of this offer, simply sign up through WatchMarquee.com using the code SPRINGTRAINING24. Following the promotional period, subscribers will be charged at the monthly subscription rate of $19.99.

As the countdown to Spring Training begins, the Marquee Sports Network's announcement has added an extra spark of anticipation. With its comprehensive broadcast schedule and enticing free viewing offer, the network is ensuring that fans will be able to enjoy every moment of the action, both on and off the field.

In the world of sports, Spring Training is more than just a prelude to the main event. It's a time of hope and optimism, of new beginnings and fresh possibilities. And with the Marquee Sports Network's 2024 Cubs Spring Training broadcast schedule, fans will be able to share in that excitement, every step of the way.