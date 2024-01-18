Mark Williams Penalized for Cue Ball Prank at World Grand Prix

In a recent match at the World Grand Prix, former world No.1 Mark Williams found himself facing an unusual predicament. As he squared off against Hossein Vafaei, Williams pulled a prank that ended up costing him seven points. During the fifth frame, while the referee was engrossed in arranging the balls, Williams mischievously hid the cue ball in his pocket. The crowd at the Morningside Arena responded with laughter, the amusement echoing throughout the venue until the referee, Olivier Marteel, discovered the missing ball.

Humor Turns Costly

Upon realizing Williams’ jest, Marteel penalized the snooker player for touching the cue ball during a consultation period – a clear violation of the rules. Williams expressed his frustration with the penalty, arguing it was contradictory to World Snooker’s exhortation for players to exhibit their character and have fun on the table. Despite the setback, Williams demonstrated his resilience, securing a 4-1 victory over Vafaei.

A Victory Marred by Controversy

However, the match didn’t end without controversy. Vafaei left the arena without shaking hands with Williams, a gesture Williams attributed to his own act of slapping his leg in frustration for a poor shot choice. Regardless, Williams is now advancing to the quarter-finals, where he is set to play against Cao Yupeng.

Looking Ahead: The Players Championship

Williams remains confident about his performance and is determined to qualify for the Players Championship, a tournament he aims to defend. Despite the penalty and the controversy, the snooker star refuses to let these incidents overshadow his focus on the game. With his sights set on the championship, Williams is ready to face any challenge that comes his way.