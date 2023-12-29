en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Mark Waugh Misses a Catch but Continues to Teach on Slip Fielding Techniques

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:07 pm EST
Mark Waugh Misses a Catch but Continues to Teach on Slip Fielding Techniques

In a humorous twist during Fox Cricket’s coverage of the Australia vs. Pakistan Test match, former Australian cricket star, Mark Waugh missed a challenging catch while demonstrating slip catching techniques. The missed opportunity, delivered by Michael Vaughan, was part of an attempt to instruct Pakistani player, Abdullah Shafique, on the correct approach to catching. Despite the miss, Waugh, renowned for his fielding prowess, continued to share his insights, emphasizing the importance of balance, foot positioning, weight distribution, and hand coordination.

Waugh’s Expertise Amid Banter

As he missed the catch, Waugh and his fellow commentators engaged in light-hearted banter. Brushing off his slip, Waugh continued to dissect the Pakistan team’s catching errors, attributing their struggles primarily to depth positioning. He noted that players were standing too deep, causing edges off the bat to fall short. Additionally, he suggested that the team’s wicketkeeper, Rizwan, influenced their positioning.

Advice to Shafique

Waugh directed advice to Shafique, emphasizing the importance of soft hands, timing, and following the ball with the eyeline, all critical elements for effective slip fielding. Despite the jovial atmosphere, his advice was of serious nature, stemming from his experience of taking 289 catches for Australia in Test and One Day Internationals.

Fielding Errors: A Game Changer

During the match, Shafique’s fielding errors allowed Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to maintain his innings, costing Pakistan early dominance with the ball. The slip-ups could prove to be a deciding factor in the match as Marsh went on to make a half-century while Shafique was subsequently moved out of the cordon. Waugh’s demonstration, though humorous, highlighted the importance of effective slip fielding in cricket, challenging his fellow commentators to try catching themselves.

0
Australia Cricket Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Spectacular Fireworks

By BNN Correspondents

Year in Review: Stories of Triumph and Hope from 2023

By Geeta Pillai

Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays

By Geeta Pillai

Tragedy Strikes Cycling World: Rohan Dennis Charged Following Wife's Death

By Salman Khan

Heartbreaking Drowning of Two Children Shakes Perth Community ...
@Accidents · 59 mins
Heartbreaking Drowning of Two Children Shakes Perth Community ...
heart comment 0
Asia Ushers in 2024 Amidst Fireworks and Global Conflicts

By Saboor Bayat

Asia Ushers in 2024 Amidst Fireworks and Global Conflicts
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
Sydney and Auckland Usher in 2024 Amidst Global Tensions

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney and Auckland Usher in 2024 Amidst Global Tensions
Melbourne Prepares for Grand New Year’s Eve Celebration, Braces for Massive Crowds

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne Prepares for Grand New Year's Eve Celebration, Braces for Massive Crowds
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
26 seconds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
5 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
6 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
8 mins
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
10 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
18 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
18 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
19 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
19 mins
Political Predictions 2024: A Year of Transformation in New Zealand Politics
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
26 seconds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
18 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
20 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
53 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
54 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app