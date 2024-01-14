en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Mark Troy: Upholding Legacy and Shaping Future of Offaly’s Hurling

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Mark Troy: Upholding Legacy and Shaping Future of Offaly’s Hurling

Offaly’s hurling history has been a mixed bag of highs and lows, but the county is now bracing for a fresh wave of success. For a team that has been grappling with a period of decline since the early 2000s, the rise of a young breed of hurlers marks a promising turn. Players born in 2003, 2004, and 2005 are setting their sights on U-20 glory, something that has eluded Offaly’s grasp in its sporting history.

A Legacy to Uphold

Among the rising stars is Mark Troy, a name that resonates with the county’s proud hurling heritage. His father and uncle were both All-Ireland winners, with his father, Jim, earning the distinction of two Celtic Crosses. Stepping into his father’s shoes, Mark Troy is holding his own as Offaly’s goalkeeper. But he’s not tethered to the goalpost. Displaying a versatility that’s becoming increasingly valuable in the evolving game, Troy also steps outfield, widening his contribution to the team and the game.

Modern Hurling: The Goalkeeper’s Expanded Role

In the modern iteration of hurling, the role of the goalkeeper transcends the traditional scope of defence. The position now demands a more active participation in the game’s strategy, an enhanced communication with teammates, and a greater involvement in playmaking. This evolution is clearly mirrored in Troy’s performance, as he adeptly juggles the dual responsibilities of a goalkeeper and an outfield player.

Offaly’s Defensive Strength: Key to Success

Offaly’s recent victory against Wexford in the Leinster final is a testament to the importance of a strong defence. The team’s clean sheet in the game underscored the significance of having a robust goalkeeper, a role Troy executed with finesse. As Offaly prepares for its upcoming clash against Cork, a team with a formidable defensive record, the weight of maintaining their defensive strength falls heavily on their shoulders. Amidst the mounting pressure, Troy remains unruffled, ready to step into the limelight as a potentially match-deciding figure – be it as a hero or villain – in the game’s crucial moments.

0
Ireland Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
3 mins ago
Government Ministers to Negotiate Over Budget Deficit Amid Rising Costs
Amid the mounting pressures of inflation and population growth, government ministers are finding themselves grappling with significant shortfalls in their capital budgets, a situation that threatens to undermine the National Development Plan (NDP). The economic conditions of the moment have sent costs skyrocketing, and there are concerns that this might impede the execution of planned
Government Ministers to Negotiate Over Budget Deficit Amid Rising Costs
Ireland 2024: Business, Politics, and the Looming Sinn Féin Shadow
4 mins ago
Ireland 2024: Business, Politics, and the Looming Sinn Féin Shadow
Irish Tech Sector Triumphs Amid Challenges: A Look Back at 2023 and Predictions for 2024
4 mins ago
Irish Tech Sector Triumphs Amid Challenges: A Look Back at 2023 and Predictions for 2024
Historic Radisson Blu St Helen's Hotel in Dublin Up for Sale
3 mins ago
Historic Radisson Blu St Helen's Hotel in Dublin Up for Sale
Sinn Féin Reassures Multinationals on Corporate Tax, High Earners Worry
3 mins ago
Sinn Féin Reassures Multinationals on Corporate Tax, High Earners Worry
PWC Ireland's Head of Tax Criticizes OECD's Former Director over Corporate Tax Reforms
4 mins ago
PWC Ireland's Head of Tax Criticizes OECD's Former Director over Corporate Tax Reforms
Latest Headlines
World News
Southern University Prevails in Tight Contest Against Florida A&M
10 seconds
Southern University Prevails in Tight Contest Against Florida A&M
College of Charleston Clinches Victory over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Match
11 seconds
College of Charleston Clinches Victory over Monmouth in Thrilling College Basketball Match
Howard University Triumphs Over UMES in College Basketball Showdown
13 seconds
Howard University Triumphs Over UMES in College Basketball Showdown
College of Charleston Cougars Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Basketball Game Against Monmouth Hawks
17 seconds
College of Charleston Cougars Emerge Victorious in Thrilling Basketball Game Against Monmouth Hawks
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls State in Thrilling Basketball Match
28 seconds
Lamar University Triumphs Over Nicholls State in Thrilling Basketball Match
Central Arkansas Clinches Narrow Victory over Bellarmine in Thrilling Basketball Game
34 seconds
Central Arkansas Clinches Narrow Victory over Bellarmine in Thrilling Basketball Game
Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in College Basketball Showdown
38 seconds
Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in College Basketball Showdown
Albany (NY) Triumphs over Binghamton in Competitive College Basketball Game
42 seconds
Albany (NY) Triumphs over Binghamton in Competitive College Basketball Game
Severe Cold Weather Alert: Metro Detroit Braces for Wind Chill and Snowfall
44 seconds
Severe Cold Weather Alert: Metro Detroit Braces for Wind Chill and Snowfall
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app